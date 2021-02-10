Content Strategist, Google Ads-Andrew Hudson Jobs List





Overview

Work closely with stakeholders to define content strategies and requirements for Google Ads and commerce platforms, prioritize viewers around the world, and expect available support, resources, and expected timelines. To set.

Description

Minimum qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience. Over 6 years of experience in technology company and / or website technology / web content development, production, or program / project management. Two years of experience in design of experiments and A / B testing. Experience leading data-driven projects and communicating results and insights to cross-functional partners.

Priority:

Experience contributing to both strategic and operational levels in product, operations, analytics and UX teams. Experience driving content design, driving innovation, and accelerating decision making and results using agile processes. Search engine optimization (SEO) knowledge. Knowledge of Google Ads and related advertising products. Understanding and applying the principles of social science or learning and instructional design. An open and collaborative team player with experience in starting and driving a project with minimal guidance or support.About work

gTech’s Product and Tools Operations Team (gPTO) leverages deep user, operational, and technology insights to innovate Google’s Ads products into an intuitive (or automated) customer experience that requires no support at all To do. gPTO works closely with gTech’s support, professional services, product management, and engineering teams to innovate and simplify Ads products and build a productivity tools ecosystem for gTech users.

The Advertising Content Strategy team creates and optimizes effective help content (external content for advertisers and internal content for support agents) to educate and support users across multiple platforms and surfaces. We provide an outstanding customer experience through user focus, content quality, and stakeholder support.

Content strategists have a comprehensive strategy for developing large-scale solutions. The main functions of this role are data collection, learning integration, documentation, and training provision. In this highly cross-functional role, you are responsible for creating, implementing, and evaluating data-driven projects for the Google Ads content ecosystem.

Google creates products and services that make the world a better place. The role of gTech is to help make them happen. Our team of trusted advisors supports our customers around the world. Our solutions are rooted in our technical skills, product expertise, and a complete understanding of our customers’ complex needs. Whether the answer is a bespoke solution to your own problem or a new tool that extends across Google, everything Google does is to help you maximize the potential of Google products. The purpose is to.

Watch the video to learn more about gTech.

Additional Information (Colorado Only *) Minimum Wage $ 85,000 + Bonus + Stocks + Benefits * Note: The minimum wage disclosure for this role required by sb19-085 (8-5-20) is Colorado.

Work closely with responsible parties to define content strategies and requirements for Google Ads and commerce platforms for users around the world. Adjust priorities and set expectations for available support, resources, and expected timelines. Improve the content model through an iterative, data-driven approach. Be an expert and trusted advisor for everything related to product support content and multimedia. Monitor and report content metrics that measure performance to identify opportunities for scalable solutions. Present findings, successes, opportunities, and insights to content team and organizational leadership.

