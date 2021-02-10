Google adds 12 new types of manual action penalties





Google has 12 types of manual action penalties, including violations of Google News and Google Discover policies.

This is the first time a website can be manually penalized for violating the News and Discover policy. Previously, manual operations were limited to Google search violations.

That doesn’t mean Google isn’t implementing a news and discover policy. Yes, but so far, enforcement has been automated.

Unlike automatic penalties, manual penalties are issued by Google’s human reviewers. Penalties will be applied after the reviewer determines that the site does not comply with Google’s guidelines.

Traditionally, due to manual penalties, a page or site was ranked low in Google search. It’s unclear what the consequences would be if a manual penalty was imposed for violating Google News and Google Discover policies.

Google’s help page doesn’t say whether the page will only be demoted / removed from Discover and News, or whether the penalty will also apply to Google search.

Anyway, avoiding these penalties is in the best interests of all site owners. Manual action is the most serious of all Google penalties and we will make a serious effort to recover.

That said, let’s take a look at the 12 new manual action penalties specific to Google News and Discover.

Manual actions for Google News and Google Discover

Google’s new manual penalties include news-specific, Discover-specific, and News and Discover-related.

Google News Penalty

One manual penalty specific to Google News is for violations of our transparency policy.

You are in breach of this policy if your site appears on Google News and does not provide a clear date and signature line, author, publication, publisher, company or network behind it, or contact information. It may turn out to be.

Google Discover Penalty

There are two manual penalties specific to Google Discover. They include:

Adult-themed content: Google has detected content that contains nudity, sexual activity, suggestive behavior, or sexually explicit content. Misleading Content: Google has detected content that may mislead users by promising topics or stories that are not reflected in the content. ..

Google News and Google Discover Penalty

There are nine manual penalties for violations of the policy shared between Google News and Google Discover. They include:

Dangerous Content: Google has detected content that can cause serious and immediate harm to humans and animals. Harassment Content: Google has detected content that contains harassment, bullying, and threatening content. Harassment Content: Google has detected content that incites harassment. Manipulated Media: Google has detected fraudulent, fraudulent, or misleadingly manipulated audio, video, or image content. Medical Content: Google has detected content intended to provide medical advice, diagnostics, or treatment for commercial purposes. Sexually explicit content: Google contains explicit sexual images or videos primarily intended to cause sexual arousal. Terrorist Content: Google has detected content that encourages terrorism or radical activity, such as recruitment, incitement to violence, or the blessing of terrorist attacks. Violence and Bloody Content: Google, or praises violence. Google does not allow extremely graphic or violent material to offend others. Slang and blasphemy: Google has detected content that contains unjustified obscenity or blasphemy expressions.Recovery from manual penalties

Recovery from manual operation is possible, but it is time-consuming. When Google issues a manual penalty, it sends a message to the site owner via Search Console.

Search Console messages contain detailed information on how to recover from a penalty. Recovery usually consists of removing the offending content and submitting a review request.

For more information, see these best practices for creating a working review request.

Source: Search Console Help

