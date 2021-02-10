Three Questions to Alt-Ac Jenae Cohn





Dr. Jenae Cohn is Academic Technology Director at California State University, Sacramento. She is the author of the next book, Skim, Dive, and Surface: Teaching Digital Reading, published by West Virginia University in June 2021. Jenae is willing to cooperate with this Q & A.

Question 1: I recently moved from Stanford University to Sacramento, California State University, where I served as director of academic technology. What was the transition to this leadership role during the pandemic?

This transition is at the same time rewarding and challenging, and I think rewards and challenges come from the same core context. The pandemic really gave everyone on the university campus the opportunity to think critically about the future of higher education. This critical thinking is inspiring as long as you can ask big, basic questions about higher education, where and how it will be learned in the future. What role does technology have to play in creating an environment that fosters a meaningful learning experience? What can we do to keep higher education accessible to everyone? These are the questions I’m excited to help answer.

I’m also working to answer these questions with something in a half full tank. Speaking of working almost non-stop since March, I know I’m not alone. University staff, especially those in the Academic Technology and Learning Innovation office, were at the center of addressing the needs of students and faculty during distance learning in a pandemic. I will never forget when I saw an email from the President of Stanford University on Friday night, March, about all classes on campus going online. From that time on, I worked long days, nights, weekends to meet the needs of the faculty I worked with, and the pace hardly gave up even during the summer. When I moved to Sack State University in the fall, I was in an office where I was working at the same pace all the time. I don’t think anyone working in academic technology feels breathtaking yet.

However, listening to the faculty members I met on campus and building relationships made me feel better. The pandemic is exhausting for everyone. We all have trauma to recover. But I’m really inspired to put care at the center of every conversation so far, and that’s where hope comes from. We are optimistic that once we all recover and recover, we will have a new ability to reimagine. What we can do to make higher education even better for everyone.

Question 2: What do you think are the top priorities for the next 12-36 months in your new role? How does our experience at COVID-19 shape your thoughts on the future of education and learning at your institution?

There are two major priorities for next year or two. My top priority is to put Universal Design for Learning (UDL) at the center as a core framework for guiding on-campus technology support decisions. For those unfamiliar, UDL is a learning science-based framework that suggests that learners will benefit from having the option to attend classes. Students can feel valuable and included when the class provides students with multiple modes of working on content, multiple types of opportunities to participate, and multiple means of expressing interest.

Students and faculty have long known that there are always diverse needs in building and participating in learning environments. However, if the COVID-19 pandemic reveals what it is, technology can have a significant impact on the availability of those options.

For example, during a remote instruction in the COVID-19 pandemic, there was much debate about whether asynchronous or synchronous instructions were “better” and whether online involvement was “possible”. But in these conversations, the tree forest is missing. Asynchronous and synchronous learning can be effective. Engagement takes multiple forms and modes, alone and offline. And when you “return” to the post-pandemic world (whatever it means or see), you can maintain this flexible mindset about where, when, and how learning takes place. This is especially important for academic technology offices. I think one of our core tasks is to make many options for technology-based education and learning equally clear, accessible and understandable to students and faculty. Workloads and burnout are major concerns for teachers, and it may seem overwhelming at first when asked about making more options available. However, technology offices can be at the forefront of helping faculty and students embrace these options without being overwhelmed. We can help provide guidance, scaffolding, and support for gradually adopting these solutions.

The second priority for me is related to the first priority. It’s about helping the campus community become a more important consumer of technology. Unfortunately, during the COVID-19 pandemic, from a remote supervision solution that flagged the behavior of students with disabilities and colored students as “suspicious,” the radical “camera-all students without their consent.” A policy that forces students to reveal their private home space. As a leader in the Academic Technology Office, consider why we support these solutions and benefit students rather than harm them. I think it’s a priority to lead the campus to discuss technology adoption. Adoption of these tools may come from places where you want to maintain a high standard of academic excellence, but with the academics of education and learning. There is plenty of evidence from higher education education about clear alternatives to harmful practices. For example, AAC & U is influential, including service-based learning, e-portfolio education, writing-centric courses, and project-based learning. We promote student-centric practices as practices that can clearly advance departmental and program-based outcomes. The Technology Office leverages this scholarship to work with faculty leaders to develop technology-based infrastructure. Can be developed to enable these student-centered practices.

Beyond these two specific priorities, I also want to continue to build trust over the next few years. Teachers and staff need to work more closely than ever to make the higher education environment as comprehensive as possible.

Question # 3: Your PhD is in English. You have a leadership role in educational technology. Can you share insights about your career path for others who are thinking about alternative academic careers?

Well, if I said I would take on the leadership role of technology when I got my PhD in English, I probably wouldn’t believe you! Fortunately, I found a way to this career because I had an advisor who invited me in my first year of my PhD to help build an online writing class. As part of that collaborative experience, I met with university staff at the Center for Educational Effects and the Academic Technology Services Program and taught me what a career in higher education would look like beyond professionalism. Indeed, I remind other PhD students who are considering or teaching non-professional jobs that their college is a very diverse workspace to explore. I would like to give you some advice. Doctoral students are encouraged to investigate what the campus offices do. Student issues, academic affairs, and institutional R & D are just a few examples of places to look. There are many rewarding careers related to education, which may not be related to academic research, but utilize many of the same skills cultivated in the PhD.

I can assure you that all university campuses have PhDs working in non-academic roles. You can find those individuals by looking at the staff lists of the various offices on campus, set up information interviews with them, and learn about their career paths. It turns out that everyone I asked about their career journey loves to share what they have learned. In fact, if you’re reading this as a PhD student and would like to chat more about your career path, let us know what you think.

