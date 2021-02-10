Google and IBM supporting the launch of Hedera Token Service





Hedera Hashgraph’Ecosystem’

Image: Attached

Hedera Hashgraph, a distributed ledger technology (DLT) platform, has announced plans to launch the Hedera Token Service (HTS). It expects the platform to set a “new standard for the global token economy.”

Hedera is a public ledger that uses hash graph consensus, which the company advertises as a faster and safer alternative to other blockchain consensus mechanisms.

More than 17 companies are involved in the Hedera Governance Council, the organization responsible for overseeing platform governance, including Boeing, Deutsche Telekom, Google, IBM, LG Electronics and Tata Communications.

HTS is a Hedera network service that provides users with the ability to issue and configure tokens on the Hedera platform. Hedera said HTS provides a faster and more efficient alternative to smart contract token creation and is based on the InterWork Alliance’s new industry-standard token taxonomy framework.

HTS is supported by the initial participation of over 60 partners and users, including those from the Governing Council.

Reference: Blockchain: Cheat Sheet (TechRepublic)

Global law firms, NGOs, academic institutions and exchanges are some of the other users who have already signed up to issue and configure native tokens on the platform.

“Today, digital tokens are designed for all kinds of economic activity,” said Hedera co-founder and CEP Mance Harmon.

“By tokenizing a vast range of assets, traditional financing operations and market interactions are faster and cheaper, order financing, working capital financing, insurance purchases, inventory financing. The existing process of securing and invoice factoring will be radically changed.

“Tokenization provides the foundation for enterprises to use Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) in their day-to-day business transactions, significantly accelerating their adoption.”

Derek White, Google’s Vice President of Global Financial Services Industry Solutions, also shared his thoughts on the use of tokenization and said it would provide an important opportunity to transform the way value is exchanged in the market.

“Google Cloud looks forward to supporting the growth of the Hedera ecosystem as a councilor and a trusted partner,” he added.

More from Hedera

Run AussieHederaNode when Eftpos joins the Governing Council of the DLT Platform

Australian payment companies want to participate in the development of “next generation” micropayment technology.

Google Cloud joins the steering council of the DLT platform Hedera Hashgraph

Google Cloud is also onboard as the initiative’s public testnet and preferred cloud provider for the Hedera Consensus Service ecosystem.

IBM and Tata join the governing council of the DLT platform Hedera Hashgraph

High-tech tycoons are council members of Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile, DLA Piper, Magalu, Nomura, Swirlds and Swisscom Blockchain.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos