Keys to Solving Technology Labor Shortages – Inside Sources





On Tuesday, July 12, 2016, Pokemon Go players will locate themselves when looking for Pokemon at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. The “Pokemon GO” boom sent an army of players hiking the city and fighting “Pokemon” on their smartphones. This marks the turning point in augmented reality, a technology that overlays digital façade on the real world. (AP photo / Alan Diaz)

The US technology sector faces an unprecedented crisis that can have a significant negative impact on the technology sector itself, the broader US economy, and long-term consumer well-being. By the end of 2020, it was estimated that there would be a shortage of one million technical professionals. This labor shortage is nothing new. According to the 2013 Bureau of Labor Statistics warning, only 1.4 million computer science graduates are eligible for computer science-related jobs.

In order for the technology sector to continue to make significant contributions to the US economy and remain a global leader in technology innovation, the industry needs to find ways to recruit talent at home and abroad. The best way for the technology sector to keep hiring enough workers to fill vacancies is for the federal government to reform immigration policies to prevent international students from working after graduation.

The United States accepts more than one million international students each year. Of these 1 million international students, the Congressional Research Service estimates that nearly 500,000 are enrolled in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) field. The majority of these foreign STEM students are studying for a graduate degree. A significant number of international students enrolled in STEM topics, especially at the graduate level, presented the United States with a clear workforce pool of qualified and ambitious applicants to fill a significant number of vacancies in the technical sector. I am.

Current immigration law offers several options if foreign graduates want to stay in the United States after graduation, or if more free immigration law forces them to move to another country, such as Canada. Is provided. Upon completion of the degree program, STEM graduates will be granted a two-year employment permit to work in areas directly related to their research. However, after two years, these workers will have to leave the country or find a sponsor for an H1-B visa or employment-based green card, both of which put a heavy burden on the sponsoring company.

US immigration law has created a situation in which American universities train engineers just for the federal government to reject them. This relationship benefits the rival economy, which can undermine the American economy, limit the long-term economic prosperity of Americans, and attract the talents forced to leave the United States. These foreign graduates also allowed cities like Toronto and Vancouver to become high-tech hubs at the expense of Silicon Valley.

The H1-B visa does not offer a viable alternative, as Congress limits it to 65,000 each year and only 20,000 are reserved for advanced degree holders. Tech companies receive most of their H1-B visas, but the quotas are simply too low to fill the tech sector vacancies.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) also recognizes the importance of immigrants to support innovation. In a recent study looking for policy solutions to declining entrepreneurship since the 1980s, CBOs found H1-B visas and employment-based greens to help highly skilled workers migrate to the United States. He explicitly called for reform of the card program.

The shortage of qualified workers also presents significant and unnecessary challenges to the wider US economy and its long-term prosperity. The shortage of skilled workers who can work in the engineering sector will cost the United States. By 2028, the economy had lost an estimated $ 454 billion in economic production. Given that the tech sector has an employment multiplier of 3.59, the shortage of tech workers poses a serious threat to other industries, with one tech job ultimately creating a total of four jobs nationwide. This multiplier effect means that a shortage of engineers significantly slows employment growth in the wider economy.

Foreign workers are also driving innovation, providing US consumers with lower prices and more advanced technology. Stanford University recently discovered that immigrants account for only 16% of inventors, while “being responsible for 30% of total US innovation since 1976.” Over the past few decades, foreign engineers have provided American consumers with access to a variety of technologies, including self-driving cars, search engines, and video streaming services.

As the technology sector grows and becomes an even more important factor in the US economy in the 21st century, the labor needs of the industry will only continue to grow. It is clear that federal immigration law is the main cause of this shortage. One of the solutions Congress should pursue to solve the labor shortage in the tech industry is to reform immigration law so that more international STEM students can stay in the country after graduation. Is to do.

Immigration reform not only solves the labor shortages faced by the technology sector, but also ensures that the technology industry can promote future prosperity, innovation, and American competitiveness in the global economy.

