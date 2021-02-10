National Academy of Engineering elects UT professor and three graduates





The National Academy of Engineering in Austin, Texas has elected SV Sreenivasan, a professor of Walker Mechanical Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, and three UT graduates as part of the 2021 class.

Sreenivasan has pioneered the creation of nanoscale manufacturing systems that enable a wide range of commercial deployments of unmanned nanoimprint lithography technology and is recognized by the Academy for innovation and entrepreneurship in the industrial expansion of nanoimprint lithography equipment.

SVs are renowned for their leadership in innovation and nanomanufacturing, said Sharon L. Wood, Dean of the Cockrel Institute of Technology and a member of NAE. Through his invention and commercial development, he truly demonstrated the university motto. Starting here has changed the world and we are very proud of his achievements and his election to the Academy.

Membership at the National Academy of Engineering is one of the greatest professional achievements for engineers and is an outstanding contribution to engineering research and practice, including the development of new and developing fields of technology and major advances in engineering. Honor the people who did. This year, 106 new members and 23 foreign members were elected.

James Bernard, B., a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. Gentry Lee and Rachel Seagullman were also elected to NAE this year.

Over the last decade, 16 UT Austin professors have been elected to the NAE and the university has 46 current members and retirees.

About the four new members:

SV Sreenivasan is Joe C in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Cockrell School of Engineerings Walker. Walter Jr. I am the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering. He holds more than 100 US patents and has won numerous awards, including the American Association of Mechanical Engineers Design Award and Leonardo da Vinci Award, the TAMEST ODonnell Award for Technological Innovation, and the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneer Award. I am. He was nominated as a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors.

James Barnard (MS Environmental Engineering 1969) is Black & Veatch’s Global Practices and Technology Leader and has been in that role for over 20 years. He was recognized by the NAE for the development and implementation of biological nutrient removal in water treatment. The biological nutrient removal process he developed has been adopted worldwide to reduce the environmental impact of nitrogen and phosphorus in urban sewage. Bernard is a prominent member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, an honorary member of the American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists, and a prominent Fellow of the International Water Association.

Gentry Lee (BA Mathematics 1963) is the Chief Engineer for Solar System Exploration at NASAs Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He has been recognized for his contributions to 20 planetary exploration missions to Mars, Jupiter, asteroids, and comets. For over fifty years, Lee provided engineering leadership, operational oversight, and intellectual discipline for groundbreaking space exploration missions such as the two Viking Orbiters and landers to Mars in the 1970s. The first and only spacecraft to orbit Jupiter (Galileo and Juno). And the first spacecraft to explore the main belt asteroid and the first spacecraft to collect and return samples from comets. Lee co-authored and narrated the Discovery Channel. A documentary about life beyond the earth, in collaboration with Carl Sagan, he co-developed the 1980 television series Cosmos and shared the Emmy and Peabody Awards.

Rachel Seagullman (BS Chemical Engineering 1998) is Professor and Chairman of the Department of Chemical Engineering at the University of California, Santa Barbara, Edward Noble Kramer. She has been recognized by NAE for her contributions to semiconductor block polymers, polymer ionic liquids, and hybrid thermoelectric materials. Her research focuses on controlling the structure and thermodynamics of functional polymers such as semiconductors and bioinspired polymers. Segalmans’ research has resulted in three US patents on inventions ranging from semiconductor doping technology to energy generation and storage devices.

