Pokemon Company Cancels 2021 Pokemon World Championships





Pokemon Company International announced on Tuesday that it has canceled the 2021 Pokemon World Championship due to ongoing complications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Pokemon World Championship was originally scheduled to be held in London in August. The event runs over four days and features competition among players from the world’s top Pokemon Swords and Shields, Pokemon Trading Card Games, and Pokkén Tournament DX. Each game narrows the field to eight competitors and eventually becomes its own world champion.

“We made the difficult decision to move out after careful consideration and following the guidance provided by local, regional and national health authorities, the World Health Organization, the UK Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Up to the next Pokemon World Championship, Pokemon said in a press release. This event will be held in London, England. “

Online Pokemon tournaments last all year

COVID-19 has changed the schedule of the Pokemon World Championship for the second consecutive year. In 2020, the competitive Pokemon event moved to online format after several official face-to-face events that took place before the pandemic. During the Pokemon Players Cup event, players were virtually able to compete. They will have to wait for 2022 to compete live again.

The press release also revealed that the online competitive Pokemon tournament will continue after the ongoing Players Cup III.

“In addition, we continue to support competitive online play through new series, Pokemon Players Cup, Play! Pokemon Team Challenge, and support through retail partners through League at Home,” Pokemon Company International press release. It is stated in. Winning these events gives players more chances to compete in future live tournaments.

