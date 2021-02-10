Apple iPhone 12 mini sales slow as small smartphones lose their appeal: Report





Industry data provider Counterpoint said on Tuesday that Apple Inc’s iPhone 12 mini US sales were only 5% of total new phone sales in the first half of January, slumping demand for new smaller versions of its flagship devices. Showed signs of being.

Smartphone users have recently switched to larger devices to devour more video content on the go with visually rich social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and Snapchat.

JP Morgan analyst William Youn said in a note last week that Apple could stop production of the mini in the second quarter due to weak demand for the smaller iPhone 12 and 12 mini.

“Adjustment of the product mix is ​​expected by investors and should not be a negative surprise,” Yang added.

Apple didn’t get immediate comments.

The company launched a smaller version of the iPhone 12 model last year, but demand for smaller smartphones seems to be weaker than the high-end iPhone 12 Pro and older iPhone 11.

Counterpoint analyst Tom Kang said, “This is in line with what is seen in the broader global market, where screens below 6.0 account for about 10% of all smartphones sold. “.

Apple shipped the iPhone 12 lineup a few weeks later than last year, but the number of models has increased and the new look has boosted demand for upgrades, especially in China.

Last month, the company, based in Cupertino, California, reported quarterly revenue from the iPhone business of $ 65.60 billion, surpassing the record three years ago.

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos