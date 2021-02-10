The FBI may have tools to access private signal messages on locked iPhones





paper

According to a court document in a recent gun trafficking case in New York, the FBI has developed a way to access the text of Signal, an encrypted messaging app that has grown in popularity in recent months for secure communications. There is a possibility.

A court document submitted by the Department of Justice and obtained by Forbes provided a screenshot of a signal message between men allegedly discussing illegal arms trade and attempted murder.

The screenshots reportedly displayed metadata indicating that Signal was decrypted on the phone when the device was in a specific state called “partial AFU”, which stands for “after the first unlock”. I will. In this state, the iPhone is more vulnerable to extracting data.

Law enforcement agencies usually need to be in AFU mode to access private Signal messages from their iPhone. Still, phone vulnerabilities are highly dependent on how up-to-date they are.

Still, it remains unclear which tool the FBI will use to bypass encryption. Two of the most famous iPhone forensic tools used by agencies are GrayKey and Cellebrite.

Vladimir Katalov, founder of Russian forensic company ElcomSoft, told Forbes that the tool the FBI used in the gun trafficking case was GrayKey.

“We use a very sophisticated approach that exploits hardware vulnerabilities,” Katarov said.

Signal, like any other encrypted messaging app, sees a huge rise in downloads from Apple and Google’s app stores as users spur Facebook-owned WhatsApp.

Sensor Tower, a mobile app analysis company, announced last month that Signal downloaded 17.8 million apps on Apple and Google during the week of January 5-12. This is a 61-fold increase from 285,000 last week. Already a popular messaging app for people around the world, Telegram recorded 15.7 million downloads between January 5th and January 12th. That’s about twice the 7.6 million downloads last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

