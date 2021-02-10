Leaked Android 12 screenshots suggest new design, privacy features The Register





Early Android 12 screenshots leaked on XDA yesterday revealed that they look like major design updates and new privacy features, but they are unofficial and we can’t guarantee their reliability. ..

The major Android releases typically occur in August or September each year, ending with Android 11 in September 2020. Due to vendor support, the rollout to the actual device will be done later (or not at all). Many vendors also prefer to customize Android with their own skins and custom applications. Comparing Android with Apple’s iOS, release inconsistencies and delays are the drawbacks of Android.

Leaked screenshots of the 90’s comedy friends featuring Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel and Courteney Cox’s Monica show a user interface design update with rounded corners, less transparency, and privacy. It suggests that the configuration may be simplified.

The status icon alerts the user to the use of the camera and microphone. Photos via XDA

Google seems to make the camera and microphone more prominent and more controllable to prevent apps that do this without the user’s full knowledge and consent.

Pop-ups show which applications are using the camera and microphone

The new privacy screen has buttons to disable access to the camera, mute microphone, and location, and a complete (complex) set of per-application permissions is hidden under the link to the permissions manager. I will. Another change is that a pop-up that appears when you tap the status icon makes it easy for users to see which applications are using the camera and microphone, or which they have recently used.

New simplified privacy management

There are also new features for managing conversations. “The People-Conversation Initiative is a multi-year Android initiative aimed at improving people-to-conversation on the surface of the phone system,” Google said in a developer document.

Android 12 seems to have taken another step in this regard. The screenshot shows the conversation widget on the home screen. The documentation also states that “intelligence on the device determines the conversations that users are most likely to be interested in.” It’s not specific to Android 12, but it’s easy to imagine that AI is being used to determine what these widgets will look like.

“Communication and interaction with other people is still the most valuable and important functional area for the majority of users of all demographics,” Google said, but pop-up widgets are also annoying and distracting. there is a possibility.

If Android 12 is likely to be released later this year, developer details and beta will be released shortly, probably later this month.

