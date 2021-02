Georgia Tech Hillel Partner of PropelWin

Georgia Institute of Technology Hillel and Tikkun Olam Makers have won the coveted $ 35,000 prize at the Greater Atlanta Jewish Federation, the first ever Propel Pitch virtual contest for Jewish Atlanta innovation.

The contest asked the 12 winners of the Propel Innovation Grant to submit a video pitch of Jewish Atlanta’s most innovative and influential ideas. Propel Innovation is a R & D accelerator for nonprofits and entrepreneurs who are rethinking Jewish life here. The federation has launched a contest to recognize changemakers.

With Propel funding, GT TOM can work on more custom solutions to make life easier for people with disabilities in Atlanta. TOM is an innovative program founded in Israel where students design prototypes of creative new products to help people with disabilities, known as those who know their needs in the TOM community, with branches around the world. And creating.

Get the AJT Newsletter by Email and Don’t Miss Top Stories Free Sign Up

This funding will support student makers during the TOM at GT’s first Makeathon, which will be held March 12-13. Manufacturers pair with people who know their needs to create custom prototypes that can be taken home by the end of the weekend.

Judge Joli Mendel (upper left) and Monica Fuchs (lower right) will consider the pitches of Lauren Lekelmann (upper right) and Teddy Lambert (lower left).

As part of the Propel Pitch contest, 12 Atlanta organizations submitted pitches. On January 14, the judges narrowed the submissions to five finalists and challenged them with detailed questions to determine which projects would secure the funding.

Elliott Carp, CEO of Hillells, Georgia, took the top spot and our team showed an extraordinary vision, passion and business sense. Hillel’s partnership with TOM is a beautiful example of the synergies and collaborations Hillel strives to collaborate with other Jewish organizations on campus. The Hillel / TOM partnership not only benefits Hillel students in terms of connecting with the Jewish community, but also through creativity, ingenuity and effort to solve the real needs and challenges of people with diverse abilities. It benefits countless people.

Lauren Rekhelman is a former staff leader of GT TOM and a program director of Georgia Tech Hillel. Over the next few months, TOM student leaders and Hillel staff will work with community partners such as JF & CS, the Jewish Ability Alliance, and Camp Twin Lakes to interact with up to 10 members of the Atlanta Jewish community with disabilities. To do.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos