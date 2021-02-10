Economic Impact-News-University of Florida





Despite the pandemic, University of Florida researchers conducted a record amount of research in 2020, and companies born from University of Florida research continued to bring billions of dollars and thousands of jobs to the state. It was.

David Norton, Vice President of Research at the University of Florida, confirmed that our faculty continued to pursue unprecedented new knowledge and that the technology transfer team promoted new therapies, new products, and new companies.

In addition to the record $ 907 million research award for fiscal year 2020, UF Innovate has recorded record 393 invention disclosures and signed record 132 licenses and options.

According to Norton, this activity will only add to the $ 12 billion investment UF that two business incubators have attracted to the region over the last 25 years.

He said the incubator’s success in fostering young businesses was amazing. With the university as a catalyst, hundreds of young companies have helped put Gainesville and Alachua County on a technical map.

Norton ranked No. 1 in the UF ranking among large universities for its innovation productivity by George W. Bush Institute and Opus Fabeo Innovation Development Consulting Company as a testament to technology transfer prowess.

The 2019 Economic Impact Report estimates that companies using technology licensed from the University of Florida have brought $ 2.4 billion and about 10,000 jobs to the state economy.

Sid Martin Biotech, a 40,000-square-foot biotechnology incubator in Alachua, has maintained 100% occupancy for the past five years and currently houses 15 companies. More than 100 companies started in Sid Martin, 88% were still open or acquired five years after graduating from the incubator. All of these companies started with less than five employees.

Sid Martin’s company has raised more than $ 10 billion since its inception in 1995 and has raised more than $ 7 billion over the last decade. Sid Martin was named to the Global Incubator of the Year three times in 2013, 2017 and 2020 by the industry group InBia, but other incubators are only allowed once.

Sidmartin biotechnology companies have created more than 7,900 jobs in biotechnology, medicine and agriculture, said Mark Long, director of incubation services at UF. UF’s foresight in creating and supporting business incubators in Alachua County has allowed these programs to have a dynamic impact on the Florida economy.

Sid Martins’ success stories include:

Brammer Bio, acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific for $ 1.7 billion in March 2019. BrammerBio was founded in 2016 by the merger of Brammer Biopharmaceuticals and Florida Biologix, which was initiated by the University of Florida 10 years ago to produce new gene therapy viral vectors. The market capitalization of Axogen, which was born from a study by the University of Florida on peripheral nerve regeneration and repair, was $ 720 million as of February 2021. Pasteuria Biosciences, an agricultural biotechnology company acquired by Syngenta, one of the world’s leading agricultural companies, was $ 113 million in 2012.

The University of Florida has spent a total of $ 16 million to build The Hub, a 106,000-square-foot incubator in the Gainesville Innovation District with laboratories, manufacturing, and office space, based in part on Sid Martin’s success. I applied for and received a federal grant that exceeds. The Hub, which was the InBias 2018 Global Multipurpose Incubator of the Year, now houses 55 companies in markets such as software, web development, gaming, biotechnology, food science, customer service, mobile marketing and aerospace.

The hub will secure 80 acres of Gainesville Innovation District, including six other buildings, the new Midpoint Park and Eataly Food Truck Park, and the iconic Swamp Restaurant in 2022.

Hub companies have invested more than $ 1.92 billion over the last decade, with an average annual employee salary of over $ 79,200, which is $ 26,606 higher than the state average.

According to Norton, the Gainesville Innovation District is becoming a force to attract entrepreneurial and corporate innovation. The University of Florida and Gainesville are creating a thriving technology economy.

University of Florida News Center http://www.news.ufl.edu | [email protected] | 352-846-3903

******************************

The University of Florida’s mission is to prepare students to lead and influence the next generation for economic, cultural and social benefits. Recognized as one of the Top 10 Public Universities by the US News & World Report, the University of Florida is one of the largest public universities in the United States and the only member of the Association of American Universities in Florida. Education, research, scholarships, and services span all UF disciplines and represent a commitment that states, countries, and the world are the best universities seeking leadership. www.ufl.edu.

Joe Kays February 9, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos