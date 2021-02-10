Android TV customer growth slows as Google focuses on scale and monetization-broadcast bridge





This global situation masks regional differences, with Android TV gaining service provider customers in Asia Pacific (APAC), but cable TV elsewhere, especially its rival RDK platform. It is a dead end in North America, which is strongly supported by business operators.

The platform was born as Google TV in a devastating attempt to distract from established broadcasts and pay-TV, but because it was another such venture from a major tech player like Apple TV at the time. Most were failures. Google TV will transform into Android TV around 2014 as a version of the Android operating system for set-top boxes (STBs), media players, and smart TVs, to become pay-TV and trojan props depending on the point of view. I started my journey. .. The journey reached the milestone of launching the Android TV Operators in September 2016 and being billed as a customer’s Android TV Launcher by an established operator STB.

Google is deploying Android TV to ease the burden of integrating existing pay-TV services with the Play Store app for pay-TV operators, while customizing the UI to prioritize its own channels and content. I tried to do it. This has gained some traction, especially in Europe and APAC, but to combine Android TV with legacy platforms, especially established CAs (Conditional Access) for the protection of content access via billing and STBs. Often, we needed the help of a third-party integrator. Such third parties included Sweden’s Accedo and Germany’s 3SS.

Google itself recognized the lack of CA integration and announced its own Google Broadcast Stack in late 2020. It has been adopted by third-party vendors such as Technicolor and claims to be able to halve the CA integration period, typically from 18 months. Large-scale deployment of these hybrid devices can reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) to nine months. In addition, this wide range of integration capabilities will allow operators to integrate other apps supported on the Android TV platform, such as cloud gaming and targeted advertising.

This will allow Google to address two issues related to scale and monetization. These issues need to prevent operators from deploying the Android TV operator base across the subscriber base to some extent. This theme was explained in detail in the online seminar “Grow Your Business with Android TV” hosted by analyst company Dataxis. There, Mark Seidenfeld, Google Head of APAC Android TV Business Development, outlined the focus of the integration.

Currently, most of our concentration is scaling some more operators. Most of them have already started, according to Seidenfeld, and were trying to help large businesses as well as large businesses scale up.

Another focus of ours is to help businesses increase their bottom line. Seidenfeld added that the only way to increase revenue is to do so with partners, and they are working to monetize. This is done in two ways: content by increasing the diversity of the Play Store, and targeted or advanced advertising.

According to Mark Seidenfeld, Head of Business Development for APAC Android TV, Google majors in Android TV scalability and monetization.

The latter may include partnerships with operators that combine the latter knowledge of the audience with Google’s back-end analytics capabilities. Specifically, negotiations with Google allow operators to maintain control of the data retrieved from all transactions made from within their own Android TV app. The actual game is large and Android TV dominates the global STB, as Google can only access the data that comes from the Play Store transactions. It has had some success among major carriers, a few satellite operators, and even a few cable companies in Europe and APAC.

However, Android TV is often limited to just a few of these customer-based operators, especially among large operators. Google is now pushing Android TV across these locations to establish credentials as a larger platform and start making money on its own. APAC has been the most successful in this regard, but it has also been successful in Europe.

Meanwhile, in North America, RDK, originally developed and endorsed by Comcast, has laid a solid foundation among cable operators by taking similar steps to achieve scalability and attract new revenue. Comcast is once again at the forefront with the acquisition of Metrological in 2019, the developer of apps for integrating online streaming and on-demand content with traditional pay-TV platforms. It’s already integrated into the RDK set top, which has led to opposition to the Play Store on a small scale. Currently, the fourth version of RDK consists of a software stack optimized for app deployment and STB management, making it easy to deploy legacy service OTT apps side-by-side along the Android TV line.

Android TV is the most widely favored by third-party vendors such as MediaKind. The company recently joined the battle by releasing a new client package called Mediaroom Play, helping pay TV operators quickly integrate legacy services into the Mediaroom platform within the Android TV ecosystem.

The presence of MediaKind was a bit of a twist here, partly due to the impact Android TV had on traditional TV technology providers. Originally developed by Microsoft, MediaKinds Mediaroom became the world’s leading IPTV platform in the mid-2000s, integrating many Tier 1 telco TV services with clients such as AT & T, BT, Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica.

Ericsson then acquired the platform in 2013 and initially acted to marshal this customer base towards a more modern multi-screen cloud-based platform called MediaFirst. However, the company was trampled by the more strongly backed Android TV and RDK itself, Ericsson eased pay TV and created MediaKind as a spin-out backed by private-equity fund One Equity Partners.

However, some of the older Mediaroom IPTV customers were retained, and finally Android TV was adopted, reviving the original platform and helping to curb the successor MediaFirst.

Video technology vendors are also adopting Android TV from other directions. Verimatrix addresses CA issues by pre-integrating parts of the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) with Broadcom’s Android TV platform, along with a legacy of content security. It was designed to comply with the CA requirements specified by Google to protect the Android TV platform itself, while reducing the complexity of STB manufacturer integration. Verimatrix was targeted at existing video security customers seeking a transition from the legacy STB platform to deploy Android TV.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos