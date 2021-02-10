Be innovative to reach Net Zero’s goal





Creating space for innovators to test new business models and regulatory structures could help Canada reach its clean energy goals faster.

In late December 2020, the federal government announced a strengthened climate plan, significantly increasing its ambition to reduce harmful emissions. The development of the clean technology industry and the development of innovation are key elements of that plan.

Canada has a history of energy innovation from nuclear to oil fields, but a new report produced by two Canadian non-governmental organizations, Pollution Probe and QUEST, shows that the current policies and programs of the energy sector are inadequate. Is shown. In short, it does not support innovation in the new business models and services needed to reach Net Zero’s goals.

We interviewed state and federal agencies and utilities involved in energy innovation across Canada. What we found was that most energy innovation programs today focus on innovation, research initiatives, and pilot projects. What they ignore is the importance of creating the conditions and capabilities to bring these innovations into the real world.

Incorporating innovative technologies and business models into the energy sector can be difficult. But the barriers are not due to the need for more advanced technology. In many cases we have the technology. The barriers to those scale-ups are elsewhere.

Regulators and policy makers are less likely to focus on introducing new and innovative services into their energy systems. Complex regulatory systems and cultural resistance to doing new things also limit innovation. To overcome these non-technical barriers, energy innovation policies and programs should look to:

Increase collaboration and knowledge sharing so that people can work together to reduce barriers. Help innovators navigate complex energy regulation and policy perspectives. Create space for safe real-world testing so you can demonstrate that you are ready on the market. Leverage lessons learned from innovative initiatives and pilot projects to notify policy and regulatory changes and remove social and economic barriers to the dissemination of innovation.

Incorporating new and innovative services and business models into energy systems requires integrating and managing new technologies while at the same time envisioning new ways to change corporate culture and implement energy programs.

Pollution Probe and QUEST are collaborating on a multi-year project to explore how the innovation sandbox can help bring low-carbon innovation to the energy sector.

Innovation sandboxes are used internationally to drive innovation in many sectors, including energy. By examining real (and often perceived) barriers and testing solutions in real-world environments, they create a safe and controlled space for innovation to be integrated into energy systems. They enable the development of new energy products, services and business models that can survive without public funding.

The Innovation Sandbox uses three tools to effectively drive system-level innovation: innovation hubs, inquiry services, and regulatory testing (Figure 1). Innovation hubs use collaboration tools or platforms that enable information and lessons to be shared among various stakeholders in the energy sector. Contact services help innovators navigate complex situations and understand barriers. These barriers may not be realistic, so this stage eliminates potential misconceptions. Finally, regulatory testing addresses real regulatory barriers by giving innovators a temporary exemption to test new practices. Then use the discoveries and experience from the Innovation Sandbox to notify you of policy and regulatory changes.

Innovation sandboxes can be used to test new business models and regulatory structures in all areas, including smart charging of electric vehicles, smart homes, various transportation fuels such as hydrogen, and regional markets for solar and storage.

These complement existing innovations, climate policies and programs to help Canada transform its energy sector quickly and cooperatively. The enhanced federal climate program is discussing funding to accelerate the adoption of new and proven low-carbon technologies, but more than money to reduce the non-technical barriers that prevent them from being widely adopted. I need something.

The great news is that Canada is not a stranger to the innovation sandbox. They already exist in Canada’s financial technology sector. Programs with sandbox-like elements are being developed not only in several sectors within Canada, including energy, but also at the federal, state, territory, and municipal levels. The Ontario Energy Board introduced the first Energy Innovation Sandbox in 2019, receiving feedback on regulatory barriers and the desire to act swiftly to promote innovation. The sandbox element has also been incorporated into several recent energy innovations.

It’s time to introduce more innovation sandboxes to the energy sector. Preliminary results from Ontario’s initiatives and international experience show that there can be significant benefits to both innovators and consumers. The government also recognizes innovation as the key to achieving climate change goals.

However, innovation is often accompanied by uncertainty. There is no clear solution on how to integrate innovation, and no clear understanding of how it affects the entire system. It can have unintended consequences that can endanger the system or harm consumers. By bringing the Innovation Sandbox into Canada’s energy sector, we can create new knowledge and enhance collaboration among diverse stakeholders to reduce innovation risk and reduce uncertainty. Governments at all levels need to work together on innovation sandboxes to help Canada achieve its clean energy goals. Pollution Probe and QUEST work with different jurisdictions to help create a roadmap for innovation sandboxes that meet your needs.

Photo: ChargePoint Electric Vehicle Charging Station near Toronto Pearson Airport. Shutterstock.com, byJL IMAGES

Do you have anything to say about the article you just read? Join the discussion of policy options and submit your own submission. Here is a link on how to do that.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos