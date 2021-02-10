Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Review: 4 Months with Folding Tablet Phone | Samsung





Is the phone on the tablet really the future of mobile? And is flexible screen technology really ready for prime time? I’ve been using 1,800 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2s for four months.

The second iteration of Samsung smartphones deployed on tablets was impressive at the first inspection and reinvented the meaning of premium, state-of-the-art devices.

But like other new technologies, especially those that use delicate moving parts, durability is a concern.

After folding and unfolding about 30 times a day for 4 months, you can still report that everything is working properly, with the screen still in its original condition and out of the box. But I also learned what worked, what didn’t, and how Covid-19 changed the way the device was used.

screen Uninterrupted The screen just folds in half and the screen is uninterrupted.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

Despite being made of a soft, scratch-resistant material, the screen was scratch-free and could be used for four months. Do not leave it open on the table like a tablet. When I closed it, it felt satisfying and natural. When closed, it can be placed in a table or pocket for complete protection. Even though the USB-C port attracts regular pocket lint like any other phone, the lips around the edge of the screen keep out dirt and fluff.

The internal screen is a fingerprint magnet and requires frequent cleaning. This is because, unlike the outer screen of the Z Fold 2 and the screen of a regular smartphone, the internal display does not always clean fabrics such as pockets. A quick buff up with a lens cloth was enough to restore the tablet screen to its original state.

The creases remained the same. It appears when the screen is off, or when you’re viewing dark content with glare overhead from the light, but it’s easily forgotten when you touch it with your thumb.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

With the exception of Samsung and some third-party apps, few have a full tablet-sized interface on their internal screen when held in portrait orientation. However, if you turn your device sideways, more websites and apps will be properly resized to a larger screen. That’s because the screen is taller than it is wide. When turned sideways, many apps and sites, including the Guardian, recognize that the width exceeds the size of the phone and provide a larger display for tablets and laptops.

General Use When you close the device, it works like a regular phone.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

I used Fold2 as a standard phone with the big screen closed more than I expected. The outer screen is big enough to do most phone calls, from sending messages to people to checking out my terrible fantasy Premier League performance. I often started searching on the outer screen, then opened Fold 2 to see images and maps on the inner screen.

However, when I closed it and used it, the problem with the fingerprint scanner became apparent. It’s smaller and suffers from dirt and grease on both it and your fingers than a large sensor. I often had to clean with a jumper to recognize my thumb. The problem is further complicated by the fact that you cannot register your fingerprint when the main screen is closed and you cannot register your fingerprint only when it is open. In most cases, it unlocks before you open the device, so you need to get a rough idea of ​​where your finger will land naturally during registration. Recording the thumbprint twice has helped, but the fingerprint sensor is a weakness of the phone.

Keeping the fingerprint scanner clean, it helps with treatment, but frequent alcohol hand gel applications and grease quickly hardened it.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is also changing the way I use the device. Being stuck at home means that you don’t have to open the internal screens often, mainly because the large screens in the form of tablets, laptops, and TVs are always within reach. Folding devices are clearly in the future, but some of the Z Fold 2’s two-in-one benefits are lost at this point.

Frequent and careful cleaning of the device with Detoll Wipe has not yet caused any problems despite its lack of water resistance. To keep it on your dashboard, you need a good and strong car mount. The 282g weight of a cell phone would be too much for some.

Using the two apps side by side on the internal screen turned out to be useful for watching chat and soccer scores, but it wasn’t very useful for watching videos because the images were too small. The battery lasts well and makes your day comfortable and long-lasting. Samsung recently released One UI 3 (Android 11) for that purpose. This is a good thing.

Overall, after four months, the Z Fold 2’s novelty hasn’t diminished yet. It still feels like an incredibly special device that should cost 1,800, but it’s easy to get the most out of your daily routine.

Nothing else has a great element. Not everyone says it should be bought, but it’s a purely heeled device, but it’s a lot of rewards to buy. And for the rest of us, a device like the Z Fold 2 can play multiple roles and still fit in your pocket, and if the price drops to a more acceptable level, I It may be in our future.

The fluff may collect in the USB-C port like a regular smartphone, but nothing got stuck between the two halves of the screen.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian





