Xiaomi launches Mi 11 globally: from 749





Xiaomi today launches the new Mi11 flagship for the global market after launching mobile phones in China almost six weeks ago.

The Mi 11 is an interesting device because it balances its functionality as an affordable flagship device. European prices for the new phone start at € 749, with the new Snapdragon 888 SoC, the finest 1440p 120Hz OLED display, and a high-end 108MP camera module, but the phone is a compromise for other cameras.

Xiaomi Mi Series Mi10 Mi 11 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 1x Cortex-A77 @ 2.84GHz 3x Cortex-A77 @ 2.42GHz 4x Cortex-A55 @ 1.80GHz

Adreno 650 @ 587MHz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 1x Cortex-X1 @ 2.84GHz 3x Cortex-A78 @ 2.42GHz 4x Cortex-A55 @ 1.80GHz

Adreno 660 @ 840MHz

DRAM 8GB LPDDR5-5500 8 / 12GB LPDDR5-6400 Display 6.67 “AMOLED 2340 x 1080 (19.5: 9)”

90Hz refresh

6.81 “AMOLED 3200 x 1440

120Hz refresh

480Hz touch HDR10 + / 10-bit panel

Size Height 162.58mm 164.3mm Width 74.80mm 74.6mm Depth 8.96mm 8.06mm Weight 208g 196g Battery capacity 4780mAh (standard)

30W charging

4600mAh (standard)

55W charging

Wireless Charging 30W 50W Rear Camera Main 108MP 1 / 1.3 “0.8µm 4: 1 Binning to 27MP / 1.6µm

f / 1.69 w / OIS

108MP module

f / 1.85 w / OIS

Telephoto-5MP

50mmeq. f / 2.2

Extra Telephoto —- Super Wide Angle 13MP 1.12µm

f / 2.41 17 ° FoV

13MP

f / 2.4 123 ° FoV

Additional 2MP depth camera

2MP macro camera

-Front camera 20MP 0.8µm f / 2.3 f / 2.2 Storage 128 / 256GB UFS 3.0 128 / 256GB I / O USB-C wireless (local) 802.11ax (Wifi 6), Bluetooth 5.1 cellular 4G + 5G NR NSA + SA sub –Special features of 6GHz Fingerprint sensor at the bottom of the screen Full range stereo speaker Splash, waterproof, dustproof No rating Dual SIM 2x nano-SIM boot OS Android 10 w / MIUI Android 11 w / MIUI boot price 8 + 128GB: 799 € 8 + 256GB: 899 € 8 + 128GB: 749 € 8 + 256GB: 799 €

The new Mi 11 features the Snapdragon 888, which we delved into earlier today. The CPU setup on the new chip is arguably more powerful than the GPU, but it can also be very power consuming. The Xiaomi implementation is more aggressive than the Samsung implementation and hopes to enable higher power levels under persistent workloads. Check this as soon as the phone review is ready.

The design of the Mi 11 is very attractive, and it’s definitely a more sophisticated phone than the Mi 10 because Xiaomi was able to make the phone 0.9mm thinner and 12g lighter-it doesn’t sound like that, but it does. Differences can make a big difference in feel.

The phone features a 6.8-inch 3200 x 1440 OLED display capable of reaching a refresh rate of 120Hz and an incredible 480Hz touch input sample rate. Xiaomi advertises very high brightness levels. However, the company didn’t comment on the OLED generation of the panel, so at this point it’s unclear if it’s using one of Samsung Display’s new emitter panels, or if it has VRR / LFD capabilities. I don’t think that’s the case right now.

On the camera side, the Mi 11 has its own 108MP sensor, which binning up to 27MP for regular photography. This generation of Xiaomi has selected a variety of optics to move from f / 1.69 to the new f / 1.85 system. This is definitely the right choice in my view, as the previous generation suffered from poor optical performance of the main camera. The module here also has OIS.

Alongside the main sensor, there is a 13MP ultra-wide with 123 ° V FoV and f / 2.4 optics, and a 5MP “telemacro” module with 2x magnification. I’d like to know what this last module does, but I think most people should treat the phone as a dual camera phone. This is no problem at all.

749 €-Great price

The big news today was the announcement of the new Mi 11 global / European pricing: 8 + 128GB variant 749 €. Given that it competes with something like the 999 € Galaxy S21 +, this is actually a pretty good deal. Xiaomi has some drawbacks in the camera sector, but you need to see how they compete, but new ones such as high quality displays and the excellent Snapdragon 888 in most global markets. There are also great advantages that are better than. Exynos 2100.

In that respect, Xiaomi’s pricing is spot-on and seems to be very valuable. We plan to review Mi11 in the near future.

