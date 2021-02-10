15 major women at the crossroads of food technology – food tanks





AmyWu, founder of From Farms to Incubators, advocates for women who apply their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) expertise to solving agricultural challenges. Her next book, also known as From Farms to Incubators, consists of profiles of women responsible for inventions that have already revolutionized the way farms around the world.

Ag-tech is an area where various technologies are being created to meet the challenges farmers have faced for some time. From labor, water and land shortages to the loss of arable soil, Wu told food tanks in a recent episode. Food tank live. She explains that these obstacles are exacerbated by climate crises and public health emergencies.

To commemorate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Food Tank celebrates women like Wu, who are driving innovation in the agricultural sector. These women are recognized for their technical contributions and leadership to ensure that the younger generation follows in their footsteps to support a healthy future for communities around the world.

1. Founder of Peris Bosire & Rita Kimani-FarmDrive (Kenya)

Growing up in Kenya, Peris Bosire and Rita Kimani noticed the challenges experienced by community farmers, but couldn’t solve them due to lack of capital. This is a well-known struggle for 50 million smallholders in Africa. The duo later applied college education in computer science to create FarmDrive. This platform provides financial institutions with the knowledge to accurately develop loans for farmers. A digital interface accessible from your mobile phone is a space where producers can connect with these lenders, apply for loans, get approvals, make payments and monitor their credit scores. Increased access to capital allows smallholders to purchase inputs that increase yields, alleviating hunger and poverty throughout Africa.

2. Melissa Brando – Founder and CRO of HerdDogg (USA)

As the founder of HerdDogg, Melissa Brando implements a unique digital platform for farmers to monitor beef, bison, dairy and sheep herds. High-tech ear tags are used to track the health of the animal, with accurate care and the product is tracked with full transparency. The digital interface includes dashboards for data insights and alerts, marketplaces, and an audit system for calculating forecast results.

3. Joi Chevalier – Founder and CEO of The Cooks Nook (USA)

Cooks Nook is the brainchild of Joi Chevalier, who combines his passion for culinary arts with his technical product management and marketing expertise. The result is a multi-faceted incubator for start-ups, entrepreneurs, businesses, organizations, school districts, food professionals, and the Austin, Texas community looking to share knowledge and leverage technology. Chevalier is also an advocate for women and African Americans at the crossroads of technology and food.

4. Neth Dao – Co-Secretary General of ETC Group (Philippines)

Neth Daos’ background in agriculture, biosafety and climate change influences her day-to-day work at the ETC Group. The ETC Group, an international organization, monitors the ecological and socio-economic impacts of new technologies that can harm vulnerable people and ecosystems around the world. Their work focuses closely on environmental erosion, agricultural technology development, corporate global governance and technology trade. Examples of agricultural technologies that are monitored for responsible implementation include geoengineering, synthetic biology, and genomics.

5. Jaishree Deshpande-Founder of Deshpande Foundation (India)

Jaishree Deshpande founded the Deshpande Foundation to recognize the widening global wealth inequality and encourage entrepreneurship and innovation aimed at solving the problems of the 5 billion people in poverty. Their initiative is currently focused on soil analysis, water management, hydroponics, and sustainable planting. The goal of the Despand Foundation is to benefit one million farmers in India by 2025 by expanding the accessibility of technology and expanding the partnership network.

6. Christine Gould – Founder and CEO of Thought For Food (USA)

Christine Gould founded Thought For Food with the vision of encouraging young people to be involved in the development of solutions for the sustainable agricultural revolution. The annual TFF Challenge provides Gen Z with the opportunity to receive support for innovative startup ideas in the food and agriculture sector. Thought For Food has a series of programs with ambassadors around the world and has a wide range in facilitating the use of technological advances to improve the world’s food system.

7. Danielle Gould – Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Alpha Food Labs (USA)

Danielle Gould founded Alpha Food Labs with the mission of developing and promoting innovative food and beverage companies for sustainability and nutrition. She is also the founder of Food + TechConnect, a knowledge-sharing network that aims to provide the latest news on food and technology, investment opportunities and innovation trends. These platforms and resources encourage the food sector to creatively network with each other and achieve ambitious goals for a more sustainable future.

8. Allison Kopf – Founder and CEO of Artemis (USA)

Allison Kopf founded Pennsylvania-based cultivation management platform Artemis to provide growers with a digitized surveillance system. A software platform dedicated to indoor farmers keeps track of your readiness to harvest a particular crop with over 90% accuracy. It also monitors nutritional levels and warns of pest invasion.

9. Caroline S. Makamto – CORAF (Senegal) Technology Scaling Expert

Dr. Caroline S. McCamut facilitates the adoption and scaling of technology for CORAF partners in the agriculture and nutrition sector. The focus of innovation extends from market access and livestock production to climate change adaptation and agricultural input. Focusing on food security, CORAF is also committed to ensuring that these technologies reach those most vulnerable to hunger and malnutrition.

10. Claudia Mardones-Liventus (Chile) CEO

Claudia Mardones manages Liventus, a Chile-based company. The company has developed a package with a controlled atmosphere for the export of fruits and vegetables. This technology optimizes the ratio of carbon dioxide to oxygen in each container, and the macro perforated pallet bag increases the relative humidity of the cargo. Packaging helps reduce food waste in the global supply chain by helping prevent dehydration and fungal growth during the transportation of agricultural products.

11. Fiona Edwards Murphy – CEO and Co-Founder of ApisProtect (Ireland)

ApisProtect is an Irish-based organization that manufactures honeycomb monitoring technology for commercial beekeepers. Dr. Fiona Edwards Murphy founded the company by applying his PhD research on bee hive sensors and networks.

12. Julia Niiro – Founder and CEO of MilkRun (USA)

Julia Niiro founded Milk Run with a more streamlined and localized supply chain vision. According to the milk delivery model, shoppers can create grocery carts online each week, producers discontinue supply at local microhubs, and orders are delivered directly to the buyer’s home. The online marketplace provides smallholders with an average revenue of 70% of the purchase price, compared to the 8% revenue of selling in a grocery store. Today, hundreds of farmers are directly connected to thousands of consumers in Portland and Seattle.

13. Ponglada Paniangwet-Freshket (Thailand) Co-founder and CEO

Growing up with a family who worked in the agricultural sector, Ponglada Paniangwet witnessed the challenges and successes of the industry in person. This led her to set up Freshket, a startup that connects supply chain players through an e-commerce platform. Data analysis and accurate ordering allow farmers to forecast the supply and demand of specific crops, and consumers can benefit from reasonably priced and readily available local produce.

14. Lee Recht – Sustainability Officer, Aleph Farms (Israel)

Aleph Farms uses bovine cells to produce slaughterhouse-free steaks that bring high-quality meat to the table without harming animals or the environment. Lee Recht is responsible for sustainability and is responsible for implementing sustainable resource use, climate neutrality, and food resilience. Her goal is for Aleph Farms to achieve zero net carbon emissions in its manufacturing facilities by 2025 and across its supply chain by 2030.

15. Amy Wu – Founder and Director, From Farm to Incubator (USA)

Amy Wu recognized the underestimation of women in the fields of technology and agriculture, especially women of diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds, and launched the multimedia platform “Farm to Incubator”. Her organization sheds light on female innovators while building a network of startups and investors. As more entrepreneurs enter the ag-tech sector, Wus’ vision is for a new generation of female leaders to have the resources they need to successfully solve the evolving challenges of the agricultural system.

