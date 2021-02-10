Alexa on the wall: Amazon develops large Echo command center for smart homes





Smart speakers with Amazons Alexa are available in all shapes and sizes, from miniature Echo Dot to full-size Echo Show displays. However, there may be other Alexa products in the work that go beyond all of them.

Bloomberg reports that Amazon is working on wall-mounted Echo touchscreen devices. It’s more than just a speaker and smart display. Rather, this wall-mounted edition of the Echo lineup acts as a command center or hub for smart home technology.

According to the report, Amazon’s Lab126 division is working on the preparation of this wall-sized device. It works like any other Echo panel, controlling smart lights, locks and automating other smart home processes. It also plays music and video, connects to Amazon’s Alexa Assistant, and has a camera for video conferencing.

Amazon may be considering several different variations, such as a 10-inch or 13-inch display. The 13-inch display will be the largest display on the Amazons Echo line when it’s actually released.

It’s worth noting that this Echo device is rarely the first of its kind. There are various options from other manufacturers that work similar to what Amazon is proposing. Companies like Atmos offer similar “command center” options with wall-mounted touchscreen panels, as well as things like Legrand Vantage, Crestron, and many notable names. ..

Amazon has previously been interested in creating wall-only devices. Buy Echo Wall Clock for less than $ 30 now. It provides Alexa’s hands-free functionality with the simplicity of an analog watch. It’s not as sophisticated as the wall command center, but it’s still the same policy.

Bloomberg reports that the price of this unnamed echo wall panel could range from $ 200 to $ 250. Amazon may decline to comment on these rumors, although it may debut near the end of 2021 or 2022. You have to wait for what will happen in the next few months.

