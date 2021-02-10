LiteLink Technologies Inc drives innovation in shipping, logistics and digital payment technologies





1SHIFT platform tracks shipping routes and provides real-time arrival quotes to save corporate detention costs 1SHIFT Cold Chain Sensor allows farmers to base their majority-owned subsidiary uBuck Technologies in temperature and humidity By monitoring your level in real time, you can deliver your produce in an unused condition. The Cayman Islands specialize in digital payments and wallets. LiteLink Technologies Features:

LiteLink Technologies Inc () (OTCMKTS: LLNKD) is a leading player in the development of world-class enterprise platforms and digital wallets. Channel artificial intelligence, blockchain, and predictive analytics to solve the problems of outdated technologies in the logistics and digital payments industry.

The company in Burnaby, British Columbia operates its flagship 1SHIFT logistics platform as a software solution as a service that enables brokers, shippers and carriers to track shipments and settle payments in real time.

The platform accurately tracks shipping routes and provides real-time arrival quotes. By integrating a global positioning system, 1SHIFT can accurately detect longitude, latitude, ground speed, and the direction the truck is heading. That level of certainty allows businesses to save hundreds of dollars, if not thousands, of detention fees. With 1SHIFT, companies no longer have to ask the following questions:

Forecast analysis helps shippers make informed pricing by reviewing historical pricing information, partner ratings, and current factors such as fuel prices, weather, and backhaul capacity. 1SHIFT also streamlines workflows within the partner ecosystem and uses blockchain-invariant digital ledgers in sectors such as transportation where paperwork and tracking are particularly complex.

In addition, the 1SHIFT platform not only tracks shipping routes, but the 1SHIFT cold chain sensor allows farmers to monitor temperature and moisture levels in real time to deliver produce in an unused condition.

UBuck Technologies, a majority-owned subsidiary of LiteLinks based in the Cayman Islands, specializes in digital payments and wallets. According to the company, uBUCK Pay is a multi-currency digital wallet for those without a bank account and those without a bank account, and Streambucks is a multi-currency digital wallet built for gamers and streamers.

Users can load prepaid debit cards and purchase online and offline at participating merchants. The uBuck platform also allows you to electronically refund your driver within one day of submitting your proof of delivery.

How’s it going:

Litelink started in 2021 with a guard change. On January 8th, the company announced new CEO Telus veteran Peter Green and a number of newcomers at the board level.

The company said Green has extensive leadership experience in both large and small businesses in the cloud technology, AI, mobile and telecommunications sectors. He recently served as President of Business Solutions at Canadian telecommunications giant Telus.

In addition to the news that Green has been appointed to the board, LiteLink has also promoted experienced executives Aleem Nathwani and Mike Devine.

In connection with the replacement of management, Wrightlink said it would proceed with a 2.5: 1 reverse stock split previously approved by shareholders in October. After the merger, the company’s shares will decrease from just over 172 million to about 69 million.

Litelink also announced plans to offer up to 10 million shares after integration for $ 0.10 per share. The offer, completed on February 9, issued 10,050,000 common shares, raising a total of C $ 1,005,000.

According to the group, the proceeds from this offering will be used for future acquisitions and organic growth investments, such as businesses, working capital and general corporate purposes by subsidiaries and portfolio companies.

The expansion plan began with cash and equity trading on January 14, when the company announced the acquisition of 3030 IoT, which will bring smart sensors for the waste management sector to market.

The 3030 IoT enhances LiteLink’s 1SHIFT AI platform to provide waste management companies with rugged trash sensors and unmatched container visibility. This allows companies to know exactly when the bottles are almost full and need to be picked up.

Under the terms of the agreement, LiteLink made an initial payment of $ 50,000 and issued 6.5 million shares of common stock to 3030 IoT. In the future, additional 3 million shares will be required to be issued, of which 1.5 million will be issued before July 1, 2021 and the rest will be issued before July 1, 2022.

Then, on January 27, LiteLink issued a Letter of Intent (LOI) to complete a stake in CatalX Exchange Inc, Canada’s premier crypto exchange with over 40 Altcoins available for purchase on CatalX.io. Revealed that he signed.

CatalX is a Canada-based FINTRAC registered compliant digital asset exchange platform specializing in cryptocurrency trading, blockchain and cybersecurity technologies. According to LiteLink, CyberSmoat, a state-of-the-art cybersecurity system in real time, has developed a scalable, modular platform with a trading engine that can be scaled to millions of users.

LiteLink said the proposed equity investment would be met by issuing 37,500,000 shares of LiteLink common stock to CatalX and paying CatalX $ 500,000 in cash. This will allow LiteLink to own and manage 19% of CatalX’s outstanding equity capital. ..

The company noted that the proposed investment was not expected to constitute a fundamental change in the company, nor was it expected to result in a change in control.

Inflection Point: 3030 Integration of Acquisitions of IoT Smart Sensors Further Acquisitions and Expansion Strategic Initiatives from New CEO Boss Comments:

In a January statement announcing his appointment, new LiteLink CEO Peter Green said: 2021 marks an important turning point in the development of the company. The quality of the next talent, coupled with powerful new technologies that are disrupting multiple technology sectors ready for growth, reflects our commitment to continuous investment in strong management teams. .. “

“The pandemic has enabled the industry to innovate faster and adapt to the times. We play a key role in driving investment growth in this process,” Green said. Added.

Now is the time for a company like us to thrive with the right strategies and teams in place. In addition, I would like to work with a talented team. We promise to create value for our shareholders and keep our exciting path up to date. “

