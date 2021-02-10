Inventory down 6% despite Q3 sales performance





Gamers will use the PS4 controller when playing the new Ubisoft video game Watch Dogs Legion on October 28, 2020.

Kenzo Tribuyer | AFP via Getty Images

London’s Ubisoft stock fell 6% Wednesday morning, despite French video game giants recording quarterly sales. The company also narrowed its year-round guidance.

Ubisoft’s third-quarter sales were € 1 billion ($ 1.2 billion), exceeding its target and more than doubling its sales of € 455.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

The company said it benefited from the powerful slate of new titles such as Just Dance 2021, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. The momentum of Sony and Microsoft’s next-generation consoles released in November was also strong.

Ubisoft said the Assassin’s Creed Valhara game achieved record franchise sales and was the second-selling game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S machines. Watch Dogs: Legions was the fourth-selling title on the next-generation platform, Ubisoft said.

But it’s not just the big new releases that drive Ubisoft’s sales. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said in the company’s earnings announcement that there was also “strong engagement” in the game’s back catalog, adding that this trend continued until January.

Ubisoft’s first-person shooter Rainbow Six Siege, released in 2013, currently has 70 million players, said Frederick Duge, Chief Financial Officer. This is an increase of 15 million users since last year. Rainbow Six Siege is a popular title in esports tournaments.

“Amid rising engagement and highly supportive trends in the industry, the first nine months of the year will see an increasingly prominent recurrence of earnings,” Gillemot said in a Ubisoft third-quarter earnings call Tuesday evening. I’ve confirmed that it’s continuing to move towards. “

“Therefore, we expect profitable back catalogs to occupy an even greater share of our future business.”

This shows that the video game industry is moving to longer-lived, more profitable games rather than relying solely on blockbusters.

Video game companies are benefiting significantly from the coronavirus pandemic as people spend more time at home due to public health restrictions around the world.

Ubisoft narrowed its year-round guidance on earnings and profits on Tuesday. The company said it expects net sales in 2020/21 to increase from € 2.22 billion to € 2.28 billion, while it expects to increase from € 2.2 billion to € 2.35 billion. Operating profit is € 450-500 million, tighter than the previous target of € 420-500 million.

Ubisoft added that it is in the “early stage” of developing a new Star Wars game after announcing a deal with Disney’s Lucasfilm Games division. This move marks the beginning of the termination of a long-standing exclusive agreement between Lucasfilm Games and Electronic Arts.

EA announced on Monday that it will acquire mobile game developer Glu Mobile for $ 2.4 billion. When asked if Ubisoft would consider a merger or acquisition to drive future growth, Guillemot said the company’s approach was primarily to buy new technology rather than content.

Ubisoft has yet to make a decision on whether to raise the price of video games to the new standard of $ 70, Guillemot said Tuesday. Large publishers like Take-Two Interactive are raising game prices for next-generation consoles by $ 10. This is the first time a blockbuster game has undergone a major price increase since 2005, and many in the industry say it’s been a long time behind.

