Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4, Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications





Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 were launched in India by Nokia mobile brand licensee HMD Global as a new budget-friendly phone. Nokia 5.4 has a quad rear camera setup and Nokia 3.4 has a triple rear camera setup. Both phones feature Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs and come with a drilling cutout for selfie cameras. Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 come standard with Android 10, but the company says it will be upgraded to Android 11. Both phones launched by HMD Global in India were originally launched in the European market last year.

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4: Price in India, Availability

Nokia 5.4 is available in two configurations: 4GB + 64GB. 13,999 and 6GB + 64GB (rupees) 15,499. Launched on the Flipkart and Nokia India website starting February 17, it will be available in dusk and polar night color options.

Nokia 3.4 is sold for rupees. The only 4GB + 64GB variant is 11,999 with charcoal, dusk and fjord color options. The phone can be pre-booked from Nokia’s website and will be available from February 20th. You can buy it from Nokia’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, and major retailers.

Nokia brand licensee HMD Global also announced Nokia Power Earbuds Lite, which will be available in charcoal and snow color options starting February 17th. The price of TWS earphones is Rs. For 3,599, you can purchase from the Nokia website and Amazon. These can be bundled with Nokia 3.4 at an Rs discount during the pre-booking phase. 1,600.

please remember. The Nokia 5.4 was launched in Europe in December and the Nokia 3.4 was launched in Europe in September.

Nokia 5.4 specifications

Dual SIM (Nano) Nokia 5.4 runs Android 10 and is compatible with Android 11. The phone features a 6.39-inch HD + (720×1,560 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9 and a peak brightness of 400 nits. Equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, it comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage and can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

In terms of optics, Nokia 5.4 features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro. I will. shooter. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a hole punch cutout.

Nokia 5.4 connection options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port for charging. On-board sensors include optical sensors, proximity sensors, accelerometers, and gyroscopes. On the back is a fingerprint scanner and a dedicated Google Assistant button. Nokia 5.4 is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone size is 160.97×75.99×8.7mm and weighs 181 grams.

Nokia 3.4 specifications

Dual SIM (Nano) Nokia 3.4 runs Android 10 and is also compatible with Android 11. It features the same 6.39-inch HD + (720×1,560 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9 and a peak brightness of 400 knits. Internally, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC and has 4GB of RAM. 64GB of onboard storage is available. It can be extended via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

For photography and video, Nokia 3.4 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, an 8-megapixel sensor is housed in a hole punch notch.

Nokia 3.4 connection options and sensors are the same as Nokia 5.4. Nokia 3.4 is also backed up with a 4,000mAh battery, but supports slower 5W charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone size is 160.97×75.99×8.7mm and weighs 180 grams.

Is Android One Suppressing Nokia Smartphones in India? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

