Urgent Need: Technology-savvy defense leader





Defense priorities are shifting to emerging technologies at an unprecedented pace, but still not fast enough to keep the United States ahead of potential enemies. You need to hit the accelerator by significantly increasing the technical knowledge of defense leaders.

Defense facilities are better than before. Since Pentagon leaders began talking about the third offset in 2014, there has been a rapid expansion of new authorities and programs to drive technological innovation. The Pentagon Approval Act of 2021 continued that trend, establishing itself as the country’s cyber director and promoting the Joint Artificial Information Center. Some major programs require the use of open system architectures and APIs. However, such gradual changes alone cannot maintain the current military advantage.

We need to radically change the Pentagon’s way of doing business.

Organizational transformation begins with proper leadership. This is also true for governments where bureaucracy is being built to maintain the status quo and avoid the risk of ensuring business continuity and effective management of taxpayers’ dollars. But understanding where the risks and opportunities lie in areas from cybersecurity to agile sourcing is far more important than knowing how to manage the sourcing of large multi-billion dollar weapon systems. ..

The Biden administration and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin need to start by filling key acquisition and management roles with leaders who have experience in the technology or venture sector or who have a record of disruptive innovation in the Pentagon itself. There is. These people need to provide both an understanding of the current technology outlook and the willingness to support the innovators under them. Without a clear top-down obligation to break through the status quo, nothing would change.

The new administration should also prioritize paying attention to the advice of the Defense and Technology Advisory Board. In many cases, leaders with careers in technology, ventures, and private R & D may not be suitable for full-time government positions, but they bring valuable perspectives and expertise. The Biden administration needs to continue and accelerate the work already underway to implement the Defense Innovation Commission recommendations on training and software acquisition and the Cyberspace Solarium Commission recommendations on security.

Defense leaders need to not only identify useful new technologies, but also transform culture and skills at all levels of the Pentagon to make technology innovation operational. The hardest part of driving change in a large organization is not recognizing the ultimate goal or setting policies to reach it, but the millions of active people who do their daily work. It is to operate at all levels by the entire private and contractor personnel. .. This involves significant investment in training existing workforce, strengthening pathways between defense and national technology and the venture ecosystem, and changing processes to enable and encourage new ways to do business. You will need.

The Pentagon needs to make aggressive investments in the short term. In the short term, defense leaders need to:

The future of defense innovation is bright and the community of passionate leaders inside and outside government working to move things forward is incredibly exciting. We look forward to seeing 2021 as the year for the Biden administration and the new parliament to make ambitious investments in the future.

Nate Ashton is Dcode’s Managing Director of Public Policy. He is also the interim secretary general of the Alliance for Commercial Technology in Government.

