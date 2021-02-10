Dr. Jonathan Khun offers some lifestyle tips to help people stay healthy during and after the pandemic. – Apsters Media





A board-certified gastroenterologist pushed his limits and became well-known as an entrepreneur, athlete, and motivational speaker.

The world we live in is not what we all dreamed of a year ago. What is known today as the global health pandemic has changed a lot for many people and businesses. It has completely changed people’s view of health and life. This also drew their attention towards choosing a healthy lifestyle for themselves. Dr. Jonathan Khun, a board-certified gastroenterologist trained in advanced intervention endoscopy, says that people better fight these illnesses and improve their overall health with a good immune system. I think I need to focus on many other fitness activities that help me.

He is currently working as an assistant professor of medicine at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in Manhattan, focusing on health, focusing on health, promoting the power of fashion, and the health of general physical and mental health. I will. All of this has given Dr. Jonathan Khun a lot of recognition and respect for his treatment. He is seen as a growing force in the medical fields of gastrointestinal disorders and bowel health, fitness, fashion and the business industry.

Below are some common tips by him for maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle during and after a pandemic.

Stay active: No matter how busy you are, Dr. Jonathan Khun says you have to stay active and keep moving to stay healthy. All forms of physical activity help people stay more energetic and active, much like exercising like an athlete. Stay away from stress and anxiety: Staying healthy and healthy is essential to staying away from stress and anxiety. Dr. Jonathan Khun discovered the power to strengthen the mind and body through a journey of progress in the field of gastroenterology. For him, football and boxing pushed his limits and helped create an active lifestyle outside his profession, which allowed him to cope with stress and anxiety. Stay Connected: Dr. Jonathan Khun says individuals must be surrounded by like-minded people and stays motivated and connected with their loved ones. This helps them stay motivated and turn into more active individuals.

His passion for the health and well-being of all patients, friends, family and communities really stimulates and motivates his personal growth and passion for helping and motivating others. I changed it to a speaker to wake up and a traveler. Dr. Jonathan Khun has created a unique niche that combines fashion, lifestyle and a passion for travel to promote a healthy and active lifestyle as the best medicine.

Some of his goals include medical missions, philanthropy, outreach expansion, growth in the fitness and fashion industry, motivational speaking, medical guidance, and maximal living inside and outside the medical industry. I will.

Follow him on Instagram @ jonny_kay.

