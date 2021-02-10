Google keeps old chat logs





The Internet has undergone some changes over the last few decades. From bulletin boards to dedicated chat websites, many things now look old-fashioned. Most of them have improved, but there are still traces of the past.

Wayback Machine is a great tool for seeing how websites like AOL, Yahoo, and even Google were first launched. The Internet Archive is also a great place to get millions of free books, music and more. Tap or click here to learn how to use this great free site.

It turns out that the Internet Archive is not the only site that holds records many years ago. However, not all history work is something you want to be able to use like online chat history. Believe it or not, Google actually keeps a record of old chat logs. Keep reading on how to view and delete them.

At the time, one of the most popular chat applications was Google Talk. Having a Google account and being able to chat from within Gmail seems to have revolutionized communication.

Launched in 2005, the service lasted for 10 years before Google unplugged, encouraging users to move to Google Hangouts, a cross-platform chat application, and finally Google Chat. The service may have been forgotten for a long time, but it turns out that your chat history is not.

Google stores all previous communications in your Gmail account. If you dig deeper, it can be traced back to 15 years ago. It also indexes chats from Google Hangouts, so they’re there too.

How to find chat history

If you want to travel the memorable path, here’s how to access your chat history:

Open Gmail on your desktop In the left panel,[その他]Click[チャット]Scroll down and click until you see the screen shows all the archived chats Clicking on a conversation opens a thread

At the top right of the screen you will see a counter for the number of chats stored in your account. Each subject also has a time stamp, making it easy to sort. You can click the search bar at the top to explore the chat for specific information. Don’t forget to keep chatting at the bar.

If you want to delete the chat:

On the main chat index page, click the square and select your message. Click the trash can icon below the search bar. To select all conversations, click the square just below the search bar. Click the trash can icon.

If successful, Gmail will pop up a notification that the conversation has been moved to the Trash. There is also other information. Some have been removed from your Gmail mailbox because they are part of Hangouts, but they may appear in other Hangouts apps and chat windows. This means that some conversations may also appear elsewhere, such as in third-party apps.

Turn off Hangouts history

If Google doesn’t want to keep chatting, you can turn history on or off. Do this:

Open Gmail on your desktop Open a conversation[設定]Click Check the conversation history or[OK]Click

If you turn off history, the message is only displayed for a short time and is deleted because it has not been saved. If you talk to someone who is using another chat app, Google recommends that that person’s app may keep another copy of your conversation history.

