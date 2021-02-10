Partnership formed to support rapid diagnosis of rare diseases-Med-Tech Innovation





Ipsen Pharmaceuticals and Mendel’s Law, a digital health specialist for rare diseases, have launched a new partnership to take advantage of Mendel’s Law MendelScan software, a Class 1 medical device that can help identify people with rare diseases quickly.

MendelScan software is designed to integrate into the NHS system and scan patient electronic health records. This is used by the GP to alert you to risk factors, allowing for faster referrals and diagnostics.

Dr. Myles Furnace, Leader of Global Digital Health Partnerships at Ipsen, commented on the partnership: The passing of each day without diagnosis can be extremely distressing to the patient and pose a risk of potentially life-threatening complications. COVID-19 makes diagnosis even more difficult, and such new and innovative tools are essential to advance the approach to this issue. Excited to lead with Mendel’s laws with tools fully integrated into the NHS clinical workflow, we want to demonstrate the value of collaboration and digital health in improving the illness journey of people with rare diseases. I will.

The partnership between Ipsen and Mendel’s laws initially focuses on two rare diseases: neuroendocrine cancer and rare bone disorders. In both conditions, the time to diagnosis can vary, with the average time to diagnosis of a rare disease in the UK being 5 years, with some waiting for more than 30 years. Symptoms are often mistaken for other less serious problems. For example, symptoms of neuroendocrine cancer include malaise and abdominal bloating, and it is believed that more than half of patients are advised by their GP to simply return if the symptoms persist. .. According to a recent study of more than 600 patients with neuroendocrine cancer, nearly 30% are referred to secondary care after seeing GP more than 6 times, and the diagnosis takes years after the first onset of symptoms. It often happened. COVID-19 exacerbated the referral challenge in the DATA-CAN report, which points out that urgent referrals during the pandemic were reduced by 70% compared to before the pandemic.

Rudy Benfredj, Co-Founder and CEO of Mendel, said: Digital technology has the potential to translate some of the analog knowledge that has long been stored only in the minds of books and the best specialist consultants. Digitizing this knowledge will make healthcare more equitable and democratize access to expertise. The solution can do just that. With over 6000 rare diseases, we would like to work with industry partners who can complement MendelScan’s potential and provide additional expertise to grow. Ibsen has an extraordinary legacy in this area and we are pleased to take this important step with them.

In January 2021, the UK Government announced the Rare Disease Framework, emphasizing the need to improve the rate of diagnosis of rare diseases as a priority. The purpose of the Ipsen-Mendelian partnership is to enable healthcare professionals to realize their vision and enable the NHS and HCP to provide adequate care as quickly as possible.

