Adobe patches a wave of critical bugs in Magento, Acrobat and Reader





Adobe has patched a number of critical vulnerabilities in various software such as Magento, Acrobat, Reader, and Photoshop.

On Tuesday, the tech giant released a security advisory for each product included in this month’s standard patch round.

The first notification is relevant for the 2017 versions of Adobe Acrobat and Reader 2020, Acrobat and Reader DC, and both Acrobat and Reader on Windows and macOS machines.

Adobe has resolved 23 vulnerabilities in these software packages. Of these, 17 are considered significant and the rest are considered important. Security issues reported to Adobe can be exploited for buffer and integer overflow, improper access control, arbitrary code execution, privilege escalation, denial of service crashes, and information disclosure. Includes post-release use defects.

Magento, an open source e-commerce platform, has also received a number of security fixes. Specifically, there are a total of 18 bugs in Magento Commerce and Magento Open Source on all platforms, ranging in severity from severe to moderate.

Attackers can take advantage of the worst vulnerabilities such as insecure direct object reference (IDOR) bugs, file upload list bypass, security and access control bypass, and blind SQL injection to execute code and JavaScript into the browser. Can be deployed and accessed. Limited resources.

In total, five critical vulnerabilities have been reported in Adobe Photoshop on Windows and macOS. The bug is described as an out-of-range read / write and buffer overflow issue that can be exploited to execute malicious code.

Two critical vulnerabilities tracked as CVE-2021-21053 and CVE-2021-21054 are now patched in both Windows and macOS versions of Adobe Illustrator. If exploited, out-of-range write bugs can cause arbitrary code execution.

Adobe Animate was also the subject of CVE-2021-21052, a writing defect outside the critical scope. It can also be weaponized to deploy arbitrary code.

A single fix has also been issued for Adobe Dreamweaver, a website design software developed by the tech giant. CVE-2021-21055 is an uncontrolled search path element issue that can lead to information disclosure.

Adobe would like to thank many independent researchers, Decathlon, Trend Micro’s zero-day initiative, FortiGuard Labs, and participants in the Tianfu Cup 2020 International Cyber ​​Security Contest for reporting security issues.

In January, Adobe’s first planned security update this year fixed bugs in seven products, including Photoshop, Illustrator, Bridge, and Campaign Classic. The patch was applied for a heap buffer overflow vulnerability and an out-of-range write flaw.

Previous and related coverage

Do you have any hints? Securely contact via WhatsApp | +447713 025 499, or key-based signal: charlie0

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos