Facebook and Google Australian News Payment Nightmare Finds European Fans The Register





Australia is planning to have Facebook and Google pay for links to news content and has found a foothold in the European Union.

Alex Agius Saliba, a Maltese member of the European Parliament, recently spoke with the Financial Times on this issue, citing an Australian model he believes would work in the euro area. If enacted, the model would require Google and Facebook to enter into arbitration with a media company seeking payment for a link shared by two web giants.

The #Australian approach to @Google and @Facebook addressed the imbalance in bargaining power with publishers. Large platforms that dominate #search, #SM + #ads create power imbalances and benefit greatly from #news content. It is only fair that they repay a fair amount. pic.twitter.com/X53fblxWy6

Alex Agius Saliba (@alexagiussaliba) February 9, 2021

The basis of the Australian scheme is that links to news add value to each platform, traffic from links alone does not reflect the value of news content, and Google and Facebook are so powerful that publishers Is to need legislative support to establish a stronger bargaining position. Google hates this scheme so much that it threatens to remove the search engine from Australia and can point out that it has abandoned the Spanish version of Google News with a similar licensing scheme. Facebook is also against Australia’s plans.

Malta is not a heavyweight diplomatic, but Saliba is important because it is a reporter of digital services law. This is a law promoted by the European Commission as providing better democratic control and oversight of systematic platforms.

Satya Nadella talked with the Australian Prime Minister about the opportunities created by the news payment plan. Zuckerberg also called on the treasurer to chat.read more

The Commission is also working on a digital market law that specifically aims to reduce the capacity of the gatekeeper platform to dominate the web.

Both laws are subject to amendment to include Australian-style plans.

Google already runs its own news payment scheme, News Showcase, pointing out French publishers as enthusiastic participants. It was officially launched in the UK today. However, Google sets the terms for that program.

Australia’s news payment model has yet to reach the draft of either European bill. Indeed, it has not yet cleared Australia’s own parliament. But the mere fact that it has gathered influential allies shows that Google and Facebook are in a real fight in their hands.







