ZEE Biskope announces the category’s first innovation Labhlitis Messiah on Valentine’s Day





February is the season of love. After a melancholy winter, a month brings freshness and a sense of unity to celebrate life. And some of those pursuits wear their hearts on their sleeves, while others are shy and unable to speak. Entering Valentine’s Week, ZEE Biskope prepares to treat viewers with feelings of love through yet another innovative engagement drive. A fusion of technology and romance, ZEE Biskope brings Labhlitis Messiah, a unique digital talking teddy that allows viewers to express their feelings to their loved ones. This initiative will provide Cupid to thousands of viewers beyond V-Day from February 10th Teddy Day to February 20th, as well as February 14th.

Labhlitis Messiah – The first category of teddies to talk about is the Savior of Love. Whether you want to express your unrequited love or are worried about direct rejection, Labhlitis Messiah can help. Viewers simply log on to the microsite www.labhlitismessiah.com, record a voice message and send it to a loved one identified or anonymously. Labhlitis Messiah delivers it to special people in its own Bhojpuri language. That’s not the end. If they are facing problems in their romantic life and need the right advice, ZEE Biskope can help the popular Bhojpuri celebrity Love Guru. Whether convincing a partner or increasing confidence in love, viewers need to raise concerns with love masters through Labhlitis Messiah. Love Guru will share tips on some of Love Life’s most disastrous issues on the ZEE Biskope channel and social platforms throughout the day of February 20th. Love Guru also reads out some of the most romantic messages that viewers share. The day will be even more entertaining as the brand plans a romantic movie lineup that will further inspire viewers on a romantic journey.

Regarding the campaign, Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Consumer Officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said: ZEE Biskope’s marketing journey has always been a pioneer in the Bhojpuri market by facilitating viewer engagement. Labhlitis Messiah is another initiative that uses technology bridges to get closer to consumers and become part of their lives. The closer you are to the viewer, the better your understanding will be and the more you will be able to respond to your content preferences. “

Samrat Ghosh, Cluster Head East of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said of the new initiative: brand. Through innovative initiatives like Labhlitis Messiah, ZEE Biskope fulfills its promise to remain a fresh and consumer-oriented differentiator. “

Amarpreet Singh Saini, Business Head of ZEEBiskope and Big Ganga, shared his thoughts on the same thing, saying: Especially among young people. Labhlitis Messiah is a technology innovation curated in a full-fledged consumer-led space centered on innovation. It is primarily aimed at young audiences and projects the brand as promoting and celebrating their emotions, just as friends do. “

Advertised as a destination for all Bhojpuri movie lovers, Zee Biskope is available on Airtel (channel number 663), Tata Sky (channel number 1120), DEN Bihar (channel number 840), DEN Jharkhand (channel number 839) and DD. I can do it. Free Dish (channel number 31), d2h (channel number 859), Dish TV (channel number 1555), Siti Cable (channel number 214), Darsh Digital (channel number 189). It will soon be available on all other major cable platforms.

