Redmi Note 10 series India launch set March, Amazon availability teased





The Redmi Note 10 Series India launch is scheduled for March, Xiaomi announced Wednesday. The new Redmi phone series is the successor to the Redmi Note 9 lineup. It is speculated that Xiaomi will release the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro as the two early models in the series, but the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Redmi Note 10 S may be released at a later stage. The Redmi Note 10 series comes with a major camera upgrade and is designed to offer higher refresh rates.

Xiaomi has created a microsite to highlight the March launch of the Redmi Note 10 series. The company has also released a video teaser that gives hints on the larger primary camera of the new Redmi phone than the Redmi Note 9 model.

In addition to the teaser posted by Xiaomi, Amazon has created a landing page for the Redmi Note 10 series. This suggests that new smartphones will be available through the online marketplace in addition to other sales channels.

The Redmi Note 10 series was previously speculated to debut in February. Xiaomi may host an official event later this month, but it’s confirmed to be available in March.

On Tuesday, Xiaomi executives, including Indian chief Manu Kumar Jain, posted a video proposing the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series in the country. These videos suggested the smoothest experience in the lineup, with a higher refresh rate than those available in the Redmi Note 9 series.

Rumor has it that the Redmi Note 10 series can include the regular Redmi Note 10 and the excellent Redmi Note 10 Pro. It is estimated that both phones have variations in 4G and 5G connectivity. They are also advised to aggressively price.

Both Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro are said to have received the required approvals from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the past. Redmi’s general manager Lu Weibing also made fun of the Redmi Note 10 series launch last month.

Is Mi10i a OnePlus Nord Killer? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

