Google News Showcase will be available in more countries, including the UK and Argentina

Three big dividend stocks yield at least 9%. BTIG says to buy

How important is the dividend on the profits of equity investors? Speaking in front of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on October 15, 2007, investment guru John Bogle said: Over the last 81 years, reinvested dividend income has accounted for approximately 95% of the combined long-term income earned by the following companies: S & P500. These surprising numbers seem to require mutual funding to emphasize the importance of dividend income. In short, dividends are very important. Of course, currently the average S & P 500 stock pays only a dividend yield of about 2%, which is not very high. However, if you want to do more than that, the REIT sector is a great place to start searching for high-yielding dividend stocks. A REIT is a company that acquires, owns, manages, and manages a real estate portfolio, typically a combination of residential or commercial real estate, or related mortgage and mortgage-backed securities. Tax law requires these companies to return profits directly to their shareholders, and most companies choose dividends as a means of compliance, resulting in frequent high dividend yields across the sector. The slowly declining COVID pandemic was difficult for real estate managers as tenants struggled to pay rent and owners struggled to lease free space. However, BTIG analyst Tim Hayes believes there is reason to remain bullish, especially on CRE properties. “We are aware of the headwinds to commercial real estate (CRE) fundamentals and the potential risks to equity / profitability, but especially the sector trades at discounted historical levels, resulting in attractive dividend yields. If so, I think there are several reasons why it is constructive, with a wide spread up to the benchmark rate. ” Against this background, we opened the TipRanks database to get the latest statistics on Hayes CRE selection. These are the stocks that analysts have begun to evaluate for purchase and point out high dividend yields. We are talking about at least 9% here. Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) The first dividend we are considering is Ares Commercial Real Estate, a company focused on the mortgage sector of commercial real estate. Ares boasts a diverse portfolio featuring office spaces, apartments, hotels and multipurpose facilities, primarily spanning the southeast and west. The company has invested more than $ 2 billion in 49 individual loans, 95% of which are senior mortgages. At the end of October, the company announced its third-quarter 2008 revenue (the last reported quarter) with total revenue of $ 22.4 million, an increase of 13% over the previous year. Revenue of 45 cents per common stock increased 40% from the previous year. In addition, Ares has completed $ 667 million in commercial real estate mortgage debt and stepped up financing for 23 senior loans. In terms of dividends, Ares declared a fourth quarter dividend in December. The payment of 33 cents per common stock was paid on January 15th and is fully covered by the current income level. At the current rate, the annual dividend will be $ 1.32, with an impressive yield of 10.50%. Among the bulls is Haze, who wrote: Given the strong Ares sponsorship, a very healthy balance sheet and limited exposure to risky assets, we believe ACRE’s stock is unfairly discounted compared to other commercial mREITs. .. In his view, this puts the company in a good position to face the headwinds from COVID-19. In line with these comments, Hayes rates ACRE a Buy, which means his $ 13.50 price target is up 10% from its current level. (Click here to see Haze performance) Only one other analyst posted a recent ACRE review and rated the stock as a buy. This makes the analyst’s consensus a medium buy here. The share price is $ 12.28 and the average price target is $ 12.75, indicating that there is room for growth of only 4%. (See TipRanks ACRE Equity Analysis) KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Next is KKR, which operates in the commercial real estate sector, with nearly half of its holdings in New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. .. .. The company both owns and raises funds for commercial real estate. Eighty-three percent of its activities take place in apartment dwellings and office spaces in desirable urban locations. The quality of KKR can be seen in the company’s quarterly financial results. Liquidity positions were strong, with KKR reporting $ 7.6 million available at the end of the third quarter of 2008, according to a report from the previous quarter. EPS at 56 cents increased 7% quarter-on-quarter and 36% year-on-year. Further evidence of KKR’s sound position was a total of $ 565.4 million at the beginning of January, when it was announced that it had completed seven new commercial loans in the fourth quarter. This level of activity clearly shows that KKR is recovering from a pandemic-related recession. With a solid foundation, the company was able to continue its dividend, which has been reliable for four years. The latest declaration made in December was about a dividend of 43 cents per common stock paid in mid-January. At this rate, annual payments per common stock will remain strong at $ 1.72 and yields at 9.7%. Haze, which covers KREF, was most impressed by the company’s return to aggressive mortgage formation. “We believe the fourth quarter composition activity is in line with pre-pandemic production, trading activity is active and the capital markets remain easing. Increased capital development to support profitability and dividend coverage. And as the macroeconomic outlook improves, dividend growth may be guaranteed. To this end, Hayes gives KREF a purchase, showing up to 6% growth from current levels. Set a price target of $ 19.50 (click here to see Haze performance) Wall Street has been quiet about everything about KREF, and also buy the only other recent review Recommended. In summary, the stock has a moderate purchase consensus rating, while the average price target is 19.26, which means a slight 5% increase (TipRanks KREF stock analysis). See) Starwood Property Trust (STWD) For the third stock on the Hayes picklist, $ 50-500 to Starwood, a commercial real estate loan REIT with a diverse portfolio of first mortgage and mezzanine loans. Offers $ Million. The company operates in the United States and Europe, has a market value of $ 5.9 billion and has offices in New York, London and San Francisco. Starwood’s high-end portfolio It also generated strong earnings during the 2020 Corona recession. The company recorded $ 152 million in GAAP revenue in the third quarter of 2010, at 53 cents per share, 8% quarter-on-quarter. -Year. Against this background, we can look at the dividends of companies that have been stable at 48 cents per share for over two years. The final declaration is 12 It took place in the month and the dividend was paid on January 15. At the current rate, the annual rate is $ 1.92 and the yield is 9.23%. Once again, I’ve seen the stocks that Hayes recommends to buy. STWD is one of the few in the commercial mREIT sector given its size, liquidity, best-in-class management team, strong balance sheet, and diverse investment platforms that consistently generate stronger ROE than its peers. We consider it one of the best companies. To that end, STWD has reinstated its debt with a large amount of bailout capital since the launch of COVID-19. Hayes says it’s one of the few commercial mREITs that hasn’t built or reduced dividends. Overall, there is currently very little action on the streets in the direction of STWD, with only one other analyst in sight of the company. An additional purchase rating means that STWD is eligible for a medium purchase. However, the $ 21 average price target suggests that stocks will remain out of range for the foreseeable future. (See TipRanks STWD Stock Analysis) To find good ideas for dividend stocks traded in attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly released tool that integrates all of TipRanks’ stock insights. please. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are only those of the analysts of interest. This content is for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making an investment.

