Xbox Series X restock updates for GameStop, Walmart, Newegg, Amazon, Target and more





Gamers looking to get the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S received the coveted good news when GameStop and Newegg released their latest restocks on Tuesday.

Consoles were sold as part of different bundles at both retailers, but availability is very limited as Microsoft’s next-generation consoles have proven to be very popular since their launch in November. It is expected to be.

Below is a breakdown of the latest replenishment information from Target, Newegg, Walmart, Antonline, Amazon, and other retailers.

Amazon Xbox Series X Restock

The Xbox Series X and Series S sold out on Amazon last week after being sold in limited quantities by some sellers.

Both versions of the console have been marked “currently unavailable” on Amazon’s website, and retailers have said they still don’t know when the Xbox Series X and Series S will be back in stock.

Check Amazon for the restocking of Xbox Series X.

Anton Line Xbox Series X Restock

The Xbox Series X and Series S will continue to be unavailable on Antonline since the sudden restocking sold out at the end of January.

Gamers need to monitor Antonline’s social media channels, as retailers have previously stated that their Twitter accounts will have a limited number of next-generation consoles available each week.

Check Antonline for the restocking of your Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X Best Buy Restock

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles remain sold out on Best Buy, and retailers have not yet indicated when their next restock will be.

Like other retailers, gamers who want to track replenishments should follow Twitter users such as @ Wario64 and @GYXdeals.

Check out the Xbox Series X Restock at Best Buy.

GameStop Xbox Series X is back in stock

GameStop released its latest restock on Tuesday, making the Xbox Series S available in two different bundles.

The $ 424 price included a console, an additional controller, a three-month Xbox GamePass Ultimate, and a $ 20 GameStop gift card, which then sold out.

The $ 474 bundle, on the other hand, includes a console, additional controllers, a three-month Xbox GamePass Ultimate and Call of Duty: Cold War, and is still available at the time of writing.

However, the Xbox Series X is still sold out.

Check out Xbox Series X Restock on GameStop.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S consoles at an electronics store in Tokyo on November 10, 2020. Next-generation Xbox consoles are almost out of stock. Charly Triballeau / Getty Newegg Xbox Series X Restock

At the time of writing, the Xbox Series X is available in various bundles on Newegg, starting at $ 949.99.

However, the Xbox Series S is still unavailable, and according to Newegg, it’s still unclear when the next inventory will drop.

Check Newegg for the restocking of Xbox Series X.

Target Xbox Series X is back in stock

Both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are sold out at Target.

Before the console was gone, it was only available online and after ordering a drive-up or pickup collection was available. There was also one console limit per customer. Both conditions may remain intact for future replenishment.

Gamers who want to receive the latest updates on restocking should monitor retailers’ social media channels. You can also register for a target account online to maximize your chances when Xbox is available again.

Check the target for Xbox Series X replenishment.

Walmart Xbox Series X Restock

Both the Xbox Series X and Series S sold out after Wal-Mart released a limited quantity of both consoles last week after the latest restocks sold out quickly.

Gamers who want to keep up with the latest inventory updates from retailers can do so by signing up on the Wal-Mart website.

Check the restocking of Xbox Series X at Walmart.

Newsweek has an affiliate partnership. If you make a purchase using our link, we may gain a share of the sale.

