SoftServe Uses Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program API Experts to Realize New Business Channels | National

SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting firm and Google Cloud Premier Partner, has used its API expertise in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program to enable new business channels. This expertise means that SoftServe has the technical experience to unlock new digital channels and business models by providing valuable data and services as APIs to partners and developers.

Andrew Greene, Associate Vice President of Cloud Partnerships & Alliances at SoftServe, is committed to enabling an API-driven customer ecosystem that fully leverages Google Cloud solutions, including Apigee, to increase the business value of digital assets. This expertise demonstrates that we have a proven customer experience and certified expertise to design, implement, and extend our Google Cloud-powered enterprise customer API initiatives anywhere in the world.

The Google Cloud Partner Expertise designation emphasizes partner success in products, technologies, solutions, workloads, and industry-specific tasks through recognition-specific validation requirements. New business expertise using APIs is awarded to partners who have been scrutinized, validated, and validated by Google Cloud, and by leveraging the APIs as a digital business platform decision to foster an ecosystem of developers and partners. Lead the digital transformation. SoftServe uses Google Clouds Apigee, a platform for developing and managing APIs, to help accelerate customers to digital business while providing security, rate limiting, allocation, analytics and more.

Keller Williams, an Austin, Texas-based real estate technology franchise, worked with SoftServe to understand the true value of Apigee’s API monetization and successfully migrate to Google Cloud to support innovation-driven businesses. .. Keller Williams used Apigee to optimize API management and intelligently leverage existing digital assets to generate additional revenue streams.

Their comprehensive knowledge of the Google Cloud and Apigee platforms has been outstanding since the start of the partnership with SoftServe, and they are very pleased with the work they have provided, including effective milestones from the start of the project. doing. , Engineering Director of Keller Williams. SoftServe was able to guide and explain the various architectures and systems needed to successfully set up and implement an API monetization strategy. This allows Keller Williams to offer better products to business stakeholders, increase revenue, and leverage existing data to increase third-party involvement.

SoftServe designs and implements API strategies for companies to improve their existing products, systems, and operations by connecting applications, data, and devices to transform existing digital assets into business innovation and new revenue streams. I will help you to do it.

Visit the SoftServes Google Cloud Partners page to see what transformation-centric API programs bring to your organization.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital institution that advises and provides cutting-edge technology. We identify, transform, accelerate and optimize the way businesses and software companies do business. We use our expertise in healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, software and more to implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality and speed that our clients expect.

SoftServe offers open innovation, from the generation of compelling new ideas to the development and implementation of innovative products and services. Our work and client experience is built on the foundation of empathic, human-focused experience design that guarantees continuity from concept to release. We enable companies and software companies to (re) identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and compete fiercely in today’s digital economy. Wherever you are on your trip.

