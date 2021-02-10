FreightHub, Inc.Further advances in technology platforms





-Start a new feature and process digitization project-Start SAP Business One integration

New York, February 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) (Hudson Capital) is a North American transportation logistics technology platform company focused on the United States and Mexico, FreightHub, Inc. (Fr8Hub) was announced. Cross-border transportation, where Hudson Capital has signed the final merger agreement, is continuing its technological development efforts by launching new features in its platform and process digitization project.

Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8 Hub, states that the development and utilization of innovative technologies is a key element of our growth strategy. Recently, we have doubled the number of staff in our Mexico-based development team. This is a tactic designed to reduce development time in the short term and maintenance costs in the medium to long term. The expanded development team gives carriers new features for route optimization and recommendations based on traffic, weather, or road conditions, as well as detailed information through the app, including: We have already started designing solutions that can provide great value. Especially where refueling and truck breaks.

GFT (Global Freight Tracking): Fr8 Hub has developed GFT. We believe this is a unique and necessary component to improve the Mexican logistics industry. GFT is a module that interacts with the electronic logging device (ELD) providers on the market. GFT integrates directly with the truck’s Global Positioning System (GPS), allowing real-time delivery tracking via the Fr8 Hubs technology platform, even if the driver doesn’t have a smartphone. With this new product, Fr8Hub can also create and provide carriers with the ability to track all assets via the platform and receive location coordinates within or from third-party systems. I will. Offer Manager: Offer Manager offers new features for Fr8HubsBackOffice. A company that manages offers from carriers and automates and accelerates the quote process. SAP Integration: As part of Fr8 Hubs’ digitization and optimization strategy, the company has begun implementing a technology platform and integrating it with SAP Business One. Once this is done, the Fr8 Hubs financial process will be more efficient and end-to-end integrated. It also facilitates integration with customer and supplier financial systems, automates the payment and collection process, and reduces costs, time, and human error.

FreightHub, Inc. About FreightHub, Inc. (Fr8Hub) makes shipping simple, transparent and efficient. Fr8 Hub, a transportation logistics platform company, focuses on trucking for the domestic and cross-border markets of Mexico, the United States and Canada. As an innovative digital freight market, broker, transportation management system (TMS), and public API, Fr8 Hub uses a unique technology platform to connect carriers and shippers with innovations such as live pricing and real-time tracking. Technology greatly improves matching and operational efficiency.

About Hudson Capital Co., Ltd. Hudson Capital Co., Ltd. (formerly China Internet Nation Wide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN)), established in 2014, started its business by providing financial advisory services to small and medium-sized enterprises. Traditional business segments include commercial settlement advisory, intermediary bank loan advisory, and international corporate finance advisory services to help clients meet their commercial settlement and investment needs. For more information on Hudson Capital, please refer to the www.sec.gov document filed by the Hudson Capital with the SEC.

Important Information on Proposed Merger Transactions and Where to Obtain them In connection with the proposed merger, Hudson Capital has issued relevant materials, including Form S-4 (Form S-Registration Statement), to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). I plan to submit it to. 4) Submitted to the SEC on November 12, 2020, amended on December 31, 2020 and February 8, 2021, Hudson Capitals Shareholders’ Delegation / Prospectus and Fr8 Hubs Shareholders’ Prospectus Acts as. Immediately after Form S-4 was declared valid by the SEC, Hudson Capital will finally solicit each shareholder eligible to vote at a special meeting on the merger and other proposals set out on behalf of the agent. We will mail you a letter / prospectus and a proxy card. statement. Hudson Capital shareholders are required to read these materials (including amendments or supplements) and other relevant documents related to the merger. Hudson Capital will submit information to the SEC when Hudson Capital becomes available. Merged with a cargo hub. The final mandate / prospectus and other related materials (if available) related to the merger, as well as other documents submitted by Hudson Capital to the SEC, can be found on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). ) For free. ).

Participants of Solicitation Hudson Capital and its directors and executive officers may be considered participants in a solicitation of a power of attorney from Hudson Capitals shareholders regarding the merger. A list of the names of these directors and executive officers and an explanation of their interests in Hudson Capital are included in the proposed merger prospectus / proxy solicitation and are available at www.sec.gov. Additional information regarding the interests of such participants will be included in the proposed merger prospectus / proxy solicitation, if available. Information regarding Hudson Capital’s Directors and Executive Officers and ownership of Hudson Capital’s common stock is provided in the Hudson Capitals Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 15, 2020. It has been. These documents are available free of charge. Charging from the above sources.

Fr8Hub and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participating in the solicitation of a power of attorney from Hudson Capital shareholders in connection with the proposed merger. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers, as well as information on their interests in the proposed merger, is included in the proposed merger prospectus / proxy solicitation and is available at www.sec.gov. I will.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements in the sense of the Safe Harbor clause of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results from Hudson Capitals and Fr8 Hubs may differ from forecasts, estimates, and forecasts. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of future events. Words such as expectations, estimates, projects, budgets, forecasts, forecasts, intents, plans, possibilities, intentions, possibilities, should, believe, anticipate, possible, continue, and similar expressions (or their). Negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify statements about such future prospects. These forward-looking statements include expectations for the future performance of Hudson Capitals and Fr8 Hubs, the expected financial impact of the proposed acquisition, the fulfillment of the terms of termination of the proposed acquisition, and the proposed acquisition. Includes, but is not limited to, the timing of completion of. ..

These forward-looking statements carry significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the control of Hudson Capitals and Fr8 Hubs and are difficult to predict. Factors that can cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) Occurrence of events, changes, or other circumstances that may result in the termination of the formal merger agreement (this agreement). (2) The result of legal proceedings that may be filed against Hudson Capital or Fr8 Hub following the announcement of this Agreement and the transactions intended therein. (3) Failure to complete the proposed acquisition due to reasons such as failure to meet the approval of Hudson Capital and Fr8Hub shareholders, the approval of certain regulators, or other conditions of contract conclusion. (4) Occurrence of events, changes, or other circumstances that may cause the termination of the contract or otherwise fail to complete the transaction. (5) The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Fr8 Hubs business and / or the ability of the parties to complete the proposed acquisition. (6) After the proposed merger, Nasdaq will not be able to acquire or maintain the listing of Hudson Capitals’ common stock. (7) The risk that the proposed acquisition will disrupt current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and completion of the proposed merger. (8) Ability to recognize the expected benefits of the proposed merger. This can be affected, among other things, by competition, the ability of Fr8Hub to grow, profitably manage growth and retain key employees. (9) Costs associated with the proposed merger. (10) Changes in applicable laws or regulations. (11) Hudson Capital or Fr8 Hub may be adversely affected by other economic, business and / or competitive factors. (12) Risks associated with expected financial information uncertainty regarding Fr8 Hub. (13) Risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of the Fr8 Hubs business and the timing of expected business milestones. (14) Other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the prospectus / proxy solicitation of Form S-4. This includes Hudson Capital and proposed mergers submitted by Hudson Capital. Submission to SEC. Hudson Capital warns that the list of factors mentioned above is not exclusive. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties are manifested, or if the underlying assumptions are found to be incorrect, the actual results are indicated by such forward-looking statements. Or it can be very different from what you expected. Hudson Capital and Fr8 Hub warn readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements that are stated only as of the date they were created. Hudson Capital and Fr8 Hub publish updates or revisions to forward-looking statements and have no obligation or commitment to reflect changes in expectations or events, conditions, or circumstances underlying such statements. will do. ..

Prohibition of Offering or Solicitation This press release does not constitute a solicitation of agent, consent, or approval for a security or proposed merger. This press release also does not constitute an offer to sell or buy securities, and the sale of securities in a state or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation, or sale is illegal prior to registration. There is no. Or qualifications under the securities law of such jurisdiction. No securities will be offered except by a prospectus that meets the requirements of Article 10 of the revised Securities Act of 1933, or by exemption from it.

Fr8Hub Contact: Moriah Shilton or Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, fr8hub @ lhai.com, 415.433.3777

Hudson Capital Contact: HonMan Yun, Chief Financial Officer, man @ hudsoncapitalusa.com, (852) 98047102

