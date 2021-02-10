New build of Windows 10 20H2 for insiders brings many fixes





Microsoft has released a Windows 10 preview that includes a security update for a bug that was actually exploited and a fix for a protracted file system corruption issue.

Windows makers have released build 19042.508 or update KB4571756 to Windows Insider in the release preview channel. It is intended for Windows Insiders in the 20H2 beta and release preview channels.

The version released in the fall of 2020, Windows 10 20H2, was released in September, also known as the October 2020 update. In May, Microsoft released its successor, Windows 10, version 2004. It was designated last week as “ready for widespread deployment.”

Microsoft states that this build will fix “a possible privilege escalation vulnerability in win32k components”.

This fix may be related to a bug tracked as CVE-2021-1732, a Windows zero-day privilege escalation bug in Windows Win32k components.

As ZDNet reported yesterday, an attacker exploited this bug bug to gain system-level access. The bug has been reported to have been used by hackers targeting Windows PCs in Pakistan and China.

Microsoft also notes that it has fixed an issue that damaged the filesystem of some devices and prevented the device from booting after running chkdsk / f.

The company tried to fix a bug in its file system with an update for Windows versions 20H2 and 2004 in January.

The latest update for Windows Insider includes Windows Insider, a beta channel and release preview channel on 20H2.

Microsoft has also fixed a security vulnerability by preventing applications running as system accounts from being output to the “FILE:” port.

“Fixed a security vulnerability by preventing applications running as system accounts from being output to the” FILE: “port. To address this issue in the future, make sure your application or service runs as a specific user or service account, “Microsoft warned. ..

Other security updates include bugs in Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Apps, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Management, Windows Authentication, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Core Networking, and Windows Hybrid Cloud Networking. Was dealt with.

