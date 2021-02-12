Isro and Mapmy India work together to get Google’s Maps and Earth products





The Indian Space Research Organization and MapmyIndia, a location and navigation technology solution provider, have announced an initiative to work together to provide India’s best, completely unique mapping portal and geospatial services.

According to Rohan Verma, CEO and Secretary-General of MapmyIndia, the power of MapmyIndia’s digital maps and technology is combined with ISRO’s catalog of satellite imagery and earth observation data.

He called it a milestone in India’s journey to “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. There, Indian users do not rely on foreign organizations for map, navigation and geospatial services, but instead utilize Indian-made solutions.

“I don’t need Goo * leMaps / Earth anymore,” Verma said in the LinkedIn article headline.

According to ISRO, the Space Research Organization (DoS) (ISRO is below it) is working with MapmyIndia to combine geospatial expertise and leverage geo-portals to build an overall solution. ..

DoS signed a memorandum of understanding with CE Info Systems Pvt Ltd, a geospatial technology company that owns MapmyIndia, on Thursday.

According to Bangalore-based ISRO, under partnership, DoS and CE Info Systems’ geospatial expertise can be combined and leveraged through their respective geoportals.

Through this collaboration, the entire geoobservation dataset “NavIC”, web services and APIs (application programming interfaces) available on the Geoportals of MapmyIndia, “Bhuvan”, “VEDAS” and “MOSDAC” will be utilized. You will be able to jointly identify and build a unique geospatial solution. The space agency said in a statement.

The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), called NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation), is India’s unique navigation system developed by ISRO.

Bhuvan is a national geospatial portal developed and hosted by ISRO, consisting of tools for geospatial data, services, and analysis.

According to ISRO, VEDAS (VisualisationofEarthobservationDataandArchivalSystem) is an online geoprocessing platform that uses optical, microwave, thermal and hyperspectral EO data, covering applications specifically for academia, research and problem solving.

MOSDAC (Meteorological and Ocean Satellite Data Archive Center) is a data repository for all ISRO meteorological missions, dealing with meteorological information, oceanography, and the tropical water cycle.

Verma said there are many reasons why Indians should take advantage of unique solutions for maps and geospatial services.

“Mapmy India, a responsible local Indian company, ensures that the map reflects the country’s true sovereignty, portrays the Indian border by the Government of India and hosts the map in India. “He said.

According to a MapmyIndia statement, the partnership with ISRO will integrate MapmyIndias end-user maps, apps and services with ISRO’s vast catalog of satellite imagery and earth observation data.

He said it is a much better, more detailed and comprehensive, privacy-centric, hyper-local and indigenous mapping solution compared to foreign map apps and solutions.

Foreign mapping solutions come with many hidden costs, according to Vama.

For example, foreign search engines and businesses claim to offer “free” maps, but in reality, they target the same users with ads based on invasion of their privacy, and with their private locations. We make money by auctioning mobile data. “

“This is very disturbing for all citizens.”

“On the other hand, MapmyIndia does not have an advertising business model because it has an ethical perspective on the advertising-driven business model of such companies. MapmyIndi ​​instead of foreign map apps. Users can be better protected by using a map and application. Their privacy. “

According to him, a “sustainable, direct and clean business model” will prevent MapmyIndia maps and apps from being maintained for free or displaying user ads.

“Mapmy India Map covers all 7.5 Rak villages, more than 7,500 cities at the road and building level, and is connected across India and all 63 Rakkm road networks within the city, for a total of all of India. We provide a map of more than 3 Karol locations that are unmatched in India, “said the company statement.

