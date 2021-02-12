Super Mario 3D World, Mario-themed Nintendo Switch to be released on Friday





Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury jumped on the Nintendo Switch on Friday, bringing fans a spectacular four-player ridicule. If you haven’t got the Switch yet, the company has also released a special Mario Red and Blue edition of the very popular hybrid console.

The game is an enhanced version of the excellent 2013 Wii U game, and Scott Stein of CNET praised it as Switch’s best Mario adventure since Odyssey. This is the first game to feature Mario and fellow catsuits, and the new Bowser Fury section will move to a more open-world Odyssey style compared to the linear level of the main game.

Mario’s red and blue editions of Nintendo Switch match the plumber’s color.

Nintendo Editor’s Top Pick

A special $ 300 switch matches the color of the plumber’s iconic outfit. A red Joy-Con controller with a blue strap, a blue Joy-Con grip, a red Nintendo Switch dock, and a red Switch system. It’s the first time the console itself is available in different colors and comes with red and blue carry cases and screen protectors.

A version of the console with improved battery life is available, but the game is not included. If you’re eager for multiplayer Mario, you’ll need to get one separately. Special edition switches also tend to sell out quickly.

