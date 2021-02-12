Fortnite announces Tron Crossover, new items available





Fortnite officially confirmed the crossover with the Tron franchise after previously teasing it on a mysterious portal. As of today, you can purchase a variety of Tron items from the game’s item shop and relive your favorite sci-fi moments while playing Battle Royale.

The new item is called the “End of Line” collection and includes a number of player looks such as Cyher, Firewall and Bitstream. A removable helmet is also included. You can also get an easy-to-ride glider and Identity Disc Pickaxe to pinpoint the look of your movie.

Prior to confirmation, it was teased with a Fortnite Twitter account.

In the latest “reality log” transmissions, the next target is said to be available only via an “incredibly old computer” and then you can hear it booting slowly. After some technical issues, the narrator is “scanned” by the computer.

As you can see in the YouTube creator AKF_BIN video, this portal gives you a clear picture of Tron’s cyber world. The blue tint is recognizable to casual fans, but it’s a bit strange to crossovers, given that franchises haven’t been so noticeable these days. Jared Leto says he has appeared in the third movie, but Tron: Legacy was released over a decade ago. It’s interesting to see how many of Fortnite’s young players even know what Tron is.

Again, the same can be said for franchises like Terminator. Terminator started in the 80’s and hasn’t been very successful in recent releases. Epic Games certainly seems to know what it’s doing, so don’t question these guest appearances. For more information on Fortnite, check out our guide to completing the latest weekly challenges, including how to find and deliver love potions.

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos