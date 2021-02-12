Apple vs Epic Games Trial: What are dates, details, and #FreeFortnite?





Epic Games has begun a legal battle with Apple after the hit Battle Royale title Fortnite was removed from the iPhone App Store in 2020. The ban made 116 million of the 350 million player base inaccessible to game updates, and Epic fought in US and Australian courts to see it lifted.

Epic allegedly broke the deal with Apple after allowing players to buy VBucks (paid in in-game currency) through channels other than the App Store, so technology giants don’t have to cut revenues ..

Epic doesn’t seem to just bring Fortnite back to the iPhone, but this trial could finally open Apple’s walled garden platform. Alternatively, if Epic loses access to the Apple ecosystem altogether, game developers who create apps using Unreal Engine could remain scrambled.

Want to know more about Epic Games vs Apple, including court dates, up-to-date details, and what your favorite game results will be? Please read on next.

What do each side say?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic Games speaks pretty loudly about disliking Apple’s current App Store policy. The entire #FreeFortnite campaign began in protest of a 30% reduction in purchases made through the App Store. Epic claims that these policies are restrictive, and further claims that Apple’s Walled Garden iPhone platform has led to an effective monopoly. Fortnite developers want to launch a rival app store with Apple gadgets, opening up opportunities for other non-app store routes to the iPhone.

Meanwhile, Apple has violated its agreement with Apple by updating Fortnite without permission to prevent Epic from sharing a portion of V-Bucks’ revenue with Apple because its platform is fair. Insist. The breach not only keeps Fortnite away from iPhone devices, but also removes games created using Unreal Engine, a game engine owned by the popular Epic Games, if the court upholds Apple’s decision. There is a possibility.

There are many problems based on the results of each exam.

When will the trial be held?

(Image credit: Apple)

The two companies will meet in a US court on May 3, 2021. This is faster than expected, but about nine months after Epic filed a proceeding against Apple in August 2020.

Meanwhile, the Australian-based trial has not yet been dated. Epic filed a proceeding against the tech giant in November 2020. This is a country-specific court system, but due to delays in US proceedings, Epic will not file proceedings in Australia until September 2021 or later. At this point, they could, for better or worse, make a verdict from a US-based case.

What does the trial mean for Fortnite and other games?

The final verdict of each case may maintain the current situation. Fortnite cannot be played directly on Apple devices, but other Unreal Engine games can be left alone. But what if Epic Games succeeds?

If Epic wins, we expect to be able to launch its own version of the App Store on the iPhone. Think of it like the Epic Games Store on Steam or PC, and instead of downloading games from one store, players are free to use either. However, some games may be limited to only one store.

The Epic App Store can also act like a PC game store, offering developers who use significant revenue savings over other outlets. Given that the Epics battle with Apple began with a 30% reduction in Apple, Epic seems to want to reduce its share in its store (if it matches the PC’s Epic Games Store). Probably 12%).

What has happened so far?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The trial has not yet begun, but some progress has already taken place. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who presides over the case in the United States, denied Epics’ request to host Fortnite on iOS until the outcome of the trial.

However, Judge Rogers ordered Apple not to terminate the Epics developer account, allowing Epic to continue maintaining Unreal Engine on iOS and macOS systems. Without this decision, many other developers could not have been able to force Apple devices to be used until they implemented a new engine.

He also knows some details about the US trial, including a bench trial (no jury, judge decides) after both Epic Games and Apple have requested that the case be dealt with in this way. I will.

Finally, Judge Rogers said an important aspect of the case review relies on Epics’ ability to separate the App Store from other digital store fronts such as Xbox Live, PlayStation Store, and Nintendo eShop. She said her decision could have a significant impact on Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft.

