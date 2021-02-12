Google Dark Mode is now available on your desktop and you may already have it





Google is taking a step further on the dark side by implementing a dark mode setting on its desktop search page. The only thing we know for sure is that people (and vampires) love dark mode. So this will create a storm with search engine users (especially those who enjoy Google at midnight).

If you’ve lived purely in light-up, Dark Mode is a setting that changes your app or homepage from a regular color profile to a dark version. Perfect for scrolling in the dark, relieving eye fatigue, or when you need to make changes, Dark Mode has become a major feature for many users (including the best Android and iPhone apps), and the desktop version of Google. May be available. already.

Google has begun deploying a test that uses display settings to change the screen from white to a very dark gray (see above). It only works for a limited number of users, but to see if you’re one of them, switch the display settings to “Nightshift” on macOS and “Nightlight” on Windows. please look. I’m disappointed to report that it hasn’t worked for us yet.

Unfortunately, Google doesn’t yet have clear details about when dark mode will be fully available, but given the whiteness of Google’s desktop search page, it benefits greatly from the option to tone down things. One UI to receive.

According to a very lucky user sharing screenshots on Twitter, the search results page itself turns the page name and link blue, usually black text to gray. Check it out below.

I got the chance to try google search dark mode in secret mode, it was great 😍 # darkmode # Googlepic.twitter.com/aSacZcXBIp 2021 February 11

Some reports show that dark mode automatically appears on the screen when in night mode, but according to some Twitter, Google asks if you want to switch to dark mode with the following message: It may be. Please be careful.

Google searches and tests with a toggle that toggles dark mode on and off https://t.co/LwoujGEDeYpic.twitter.com/HWZ4fX3KOCF February 11, 2021

This auto-detection on the desktop search page is a nice addition, as you can turn on dark mode in Google’s app and use extensions to darken your Chrome browser. I’m looking forward to a blind night Google session.

Want to darken the content of the app? Here’s how to turn dark mode on Instagram and how to make dark mode work in Slack. And to learn a little more about inspirational UI, check out the Ultimate UI Design Guide.

