



February 12, 2021 Advantech Corporation News Summary

The Global Virtual Event will explore the challenges and acceleration of digital transformation over the three months.

Tech Visionary Announces AIoT Innovation on the Future of Industrial IoT at Advantech Connect Online Partner Conference

February 4, 2021-Advantech, a global leader in IoT technology, today is the biggest global virtual event to imagine how the latest innovations in artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (AIoT) will shape the next industrial revolution. Announced that it will host. The event, entitled “Advantech Connect Online Partners Conference,” will bring together business leaders and innovators from around the world to facilitate dialogue about the future of the IoT world and how to collaborate to accelerate digital transformation. I will clarify. Advantech Connect will give a keynote speech on Wednesday, February 24th at 9am (Pacific Standard Time) / 12pm (Eastern Standard Time) and will begin a three-month relay event. Advantech executives and speakers from strategic partners such as Microsoft and Intel will work on this topic. Of AIoT Vision. Technology visionaries, including Dr. William Webb, author of The Internet of Things Myth, and Alfonso Velosa, vice president and analyst of Gartner Research, share insights on how the AIoT can lead the enterprise to the future. In addition, Momenta’s executive director, Ken Forster, brings the perspective of accelerating digital transformation from an investor perspective. “At Advantech, the realization of an intelligent planet has been our corporate vision since 2010,” said Advantech CEO KC Liu. “Our corporate goal is to build the future of industrial IoT with our strategic partners. Advantech Connect shares the vision of AIoT and takes a step towards that goal together. I believe it will be a great opportunity to do so. ”In the next two months, a series of presentations will be announced. From March 17th to April 30th, industry experts will have 21 topic sessions on four themes: Edge + Solutions, Cloud Platforms and Solutions for the WISE Ecosystem, Industrial IoT Solutions, Smart City Solutions and Services. Led. Each session is available at two different times to accommodate participants from different parts of the world. Details on each session’s topics, speakers, and schedule can be found on the event’s website. Ween Niu, General Manager of Advantech North America, explains: “The pandemic has revealed that digital transformation is critical to business success, regardless of size or industry. As AIoT technology unfolds faster and faster than expected. At the Advantech Connect event, we look forward to revealing how the technology industry can work together to meet the growing needs of digital innovation. ”The event is free to attend and anyone interested You can register. Participants can register as many sessions as they want to attend.

About Advantech

Advantech’s corporate vision is to realize an intelligent planet. The company is a world leader in IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence trends, Advantech uses Edge Intelligence WISE-PaaS cores to drive IoT hardware and software solutions to help business partners and clients connect their industrial chains. I will. Advantech is also working with business partners to jointly create a business ecosystem that accelerates industrial intelligence goals.

Did you enjoy this wonderful article?

Check out our free electronic newsletter for even more amazing articles.

Apply

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos