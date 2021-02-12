5 Reasons to Make Pixel Buds the Next Earphone





Almost a year after its release, the Google Pixel Buds are still one of the best choices for Android users looking for solid earphones that compete well with Apple’s own AirPods series.

The big caveat is that if you don’t own a Pixel, you may not be very interested and, of course, not. There is no denying that Pixel Buds is designed to partner with Made by Google smartphones. However, with the dedicated Pixel Buds app, you won’t miss anything and you can use it on any Android device. That said, if you need a good and cheap pair of Bluetooth earphones, there’s a growing list of options to choose from.

For just under $ 180, if your goal is to have the best audio experience, or if you need active noise canceling, we recommend that you consider a few other candidates. In reality, ANC is less important for earphones. With earphones, you can get fairly solid isolation thanks to the excellent ear seals and fit. However, you can understand if you need noise canceling, especially if you can buy the Galaxy Buds Pro for $ 199.

However, there are five reasons why you might want to take a closer look at Google’s Pixel Buds when buying wire-free audio on your smartphone.

Google Assistant

The Google Assistant is at the core of the entire Pixel series and also includes the Pixel Buds. If you like running queries, controlling smart home technology, and regularly using the Google Assistant, this is the main reason to consider the Pixel Buds.

It’s great to have complete hands-free control over all aspects of the device. The Pixel Buds include touch controls, but one of the big benefits is that you don’t have to mess with your earphones when you’re in your ear. If you have a Google Pixel 4, 4a, 4a 5G, or 5, the Google Assistant on your device means that you have full control over your smartphone through your earphones using your device.

If you don’t have direct access to your smartphone, this will make your Pixel Buds more expensive than many other headphones and earphones, promoting its integration with the Google Assistant.

Design, fit, finish

Unlike many other Apple AirPods clones on the market, the dot-style Pixel Buds stand out with a completely independent design. Each earphone is small and unobtrusive when compared to some of the bulbous stem-style earphones on the market.

Google’s signature matte finish and playful colors are one of the reasons why the Pixel Buds stand out in the sea of ​​similarly designed earphones. Despite being primarily plastic, the design is luxurious and the fit and finish definitely show it. Each bud is solid but lightweight. This is often unclaimable with cheap earphones.

The Pixel Buds case is relatively small and has a matte finish that makes it difficult to pick up scratches, dirt, and dirt. It’s relatively easy to put in your pocket, but there’s an additional bonus for wireless charging along with a USB-C port for charging.

Sound profile and audio experience

Listen to me here (puns are not intended). To be sure, the Pixel Buds don’t have the best hearing experience. But they have a really nice solid sound profile that suits all listening tastes. I haven’t yet found a pair of earphones that have such a consistent approach to all genres of music. With the addition of the bass boost feature, the 12mm driver can even do the most powerful DnB justice.

Undoubtedly, the best-sounding earphone in the last 18 months is the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro. The Pixel Buds don’t exactly match the audio experience offered by Anker earphones, but it’s not a big step, it’s a solid genre of all genres, a wide sound stage, plenty of layered separations of tracks, and a base. There is a real lump. Audiophiles will want to look elsewhere, but for those who just want an overall “good” listening experience, they’re really great.

Another notable point is the small noise when connecting, tapping and manipulating the Pixel Buds. These small complications are the reason why the audio experience is better than earphones, which are usually objectively “better”.

Google fast pair

Pairing a Bluetooth earphone with an accessory can be a hassle, even if you’re using a popular brand of bad. Apple’s fair combination has been the envy of us sitting on the Android side of the fence for some time. However, Google Fast Pair has fixed it.

Pixel Buds was one of the first to support the quick pairing feature for connecting to devices. With the Pixel Buds linked directly to your Gmail account and the addition of a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) bonus, your new device will be able to connect automatically when you’re nearby. This is a killer feature that is probably not as widely available as it should be.

A small pop-up will appear on the display and you can connect immediately. Once paired, you’ll see more notifications when you reconnect to your device’s Pixel Buds. This is especially useful because you get a small indicator of the case that saves guessing work based on the percentage of battery in each earphone and when it needs to be charged.

new function

Like the Pixel smartphone line, the Pixel Buds are lined up to get a “feature drop”. Think of them as extending their lifespan. Probably the main differentiator between Google’s own true wireless earphones and other markets.

The first Pixel Buds Feature Drop has some great features, such as the Bass Boost EQ, which improves bass response and audio. In addition, the attention alert feature sends a ping when the Pixel Buds detects voices such as baby crying, dog barking, and emergency siren barking. In a busy environment, this is a very good way to avoid completely blocking important sounds.

We’ve also added a Find Device integration so that if you misplace your Pixel Buds, you’ll find them just as you would if you lost your smartphone. Google can continue to effectively upgrade the Pixel Buds with updates that add completely new features, so it’s wise to keep it for a long time.

Where can I get the best deals on Google Pixel Buds?

Pixel Buds are available as refurbished products for as little as $ 120, but can be purchased directly from the Google Store, Best Buy, B & HPhoto, Verizon, Walmart and more. The price is $ 179.

