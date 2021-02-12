Life without Google: Australia is now facing unthinkable





Imagine a world without Google. Search engines are very popular as a starting point for over 5 billion queries a day. That’s the reality Australia is facing, and tech giants are threatening to unplug their homepages in conflict with the government.

Google opposes a plan that forces the company and Facebook to pay Australian publishers for news content. An ultimatum on the Internet to local lawmakers changes the law, otherwise leaving a digital blank hanging in a country that essentially knows the only way to navigate the web. Google does 95% of internet searches in Australia.

The potential fallout from Spat far exceeds Australia for Alphabet Inc.’s Google, and its global advertising dominance has made it a target for watchdogs around the world. If the company withdraws to Australia, news payments run the risk of becoming a template for jurisdictions such as Canada and the European Union, which are keen to chase fights and shorten Google’s lead.

But arguably disabling the world’s most famous websites couldn’t rule out Google as a gateway to the Web, Microsoft Corp. All over Australia will be handed over to rivals such as Bing and DuckDuckGo. Competitors of these search engines will suddenly gain a foothold in the development playground and on the global stage.

Patrick Smith, a software engineering student, illustrates Australia’s dependency on Google. A 24-year-old woman from Canberra said she sometimes does 400 Google searches a day to help her study, catch news, and look up recipes. According to Smith, the previous day’s browser displayed 150 searches in just five hours.

According to Smith, the possibility of Google search disappearing is horrifying at best. Anything that Im isn’t sure about, anything, reflects me pretty much on Google.

Searching for the best beaches in Sydney shows performance variability among Google’s competitors. The first result of DuckDuckGos was an ad for a hotel in Queensland over 1,000 kilometers away. “There doesn’t seem to be a great match,” said Search Encrypt, which pitches data protection features. Bing proposed Bondi Beach Post Office. Only Google first returned the real beach, Bondi.

World’s first law

The world’s first bill is still under discussion in the Australian Parliament, and reports on the law from major Senate committees are scheduled for Friday.

The government has deprived the local media industry, including Rupert Murdoch News Corporation and Nine Entertainment, the publisher of The Sydney Morning Herald, of advertising revenue from high-tech giants and paid fairly for content. It says it should be done.

Google argues that it violates the principles of the open Internet that it drives traffic to their website and is forced to pay to display pieces of news. We also oppose the final offer arbitration model of the law, which determines how much to pay to publishers.

Facebook says that if legislation is enacted, it could prevent Australians from sharing news on the platform. This is an unprecedented step.

Australia’s overall economic output is below the $ 1.4 trillion market value of the alphabet. So it may be surprising that a distant and small market suddenly becomes very important. But Internet giants are keen to avoid Australia setting a global precedent, so Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg are Prime Minister Scott Morrison or him. Invaded the diary for the past few weeks to make a phone connection with his minister.

Microsoft President Brad Smith and CEO Satya Nadella also contacted, sniffing for opportunities.

Smith told Morrison that he would win a free hit and Microsoft would invest to ensure that Bing was competitive. This week, Smith wrote in a blog post Thursday that the United States should adopt its own version of Australian law.

Search engine DuckDuckGo, which says it doesn’t track users, is also trying to raise money.

With the growing global demand for online privacy, Australians don’t have to wait for government action to stop using Google, DuckDuckGo said in an email. According to Search Encrypt, the result will expire after 30 minutes of inactivity.

Non-profit alternatives have also been proposed. This month, the Australian Greens urged the government to consider setting up a public search engine rather than focusing on Microsoft. Senator Sarah Hanson Young said she shouldn’t look for another foreign giant to fill the gap.

Google-Free China

To be sure, Australia is not the first Google-free country in the world. In China, where the site is blocked, Baidu Inc. Is the main search engine.

However, Australia stands out as a westernized democracy with no access to the site, and Google’s departure could set the country back for years in terms of quick access to information.

With 20 years of data in the vault and an estimated 5.5 billion searches per day, Google is considered unmatched in tailoring results to individuals and their specificities. I will.

Bing will not be able to compete with Google for off-block quality, said Daniel Angus, an associate professor of digital communications at the Queensland Institute of Technology, based in Brisbane. Australians may need to relearn how to use search.

Google again performed best in the search for “Australian leader”, showing Morrison and his liberal party at the top of the page provided by the official government website. Bing provided similar details, but got it from Wikipedia. DuckDuckGo advertised for the work of a team leader in Western Australia. Search Encrypt has drawn the blank again.

Softening stance

There are signs that Google’s hard-line stance may have eased. Morrison said his meeting with the company was constructive and should give great encouragement to engage in the process. Google refused to comment on the meeting, but in a statement, the company offered to reward publishers through news showcase products that pay for selected media to display selected content. He said he was doing it.

Some older Australians who lived in the pre-Google world are less worried. Gino Porro, the 58-year-old owner of the Lil Darlin bar and restaurant in Darlinghurst, Sydney, uses Google and hasn’t heard of any other search engine. But if Google shuts down its home page, he sees word-of-mouth recommendations coming back instead of online reviews. He said customer service is more important than Google.

But back in Canberra, Google student Smith is worried about the possibility of a shutdown and how successful the exchange will be.

To be honest, he said my life would be pretty difficult.

