Justin Schuh of Google Chrome on the development of privacy sandboxes





The competition continues to find alternative technologies for third-party tracking cookies that advertisers use to target and measure online advertising.

Google, the owner of the world’s most popular web browser, set a countdown clock last year when it announced that it would end support for third-party cookies in Chrome by 2022. In the “Privacy Sandbox”, we are experimenting with tools designed as follows: It allows your ads to continue to work on the web, but there are fewer ways to invade your privacy.

Google said in its own test last month that one of these new techniques, Federated Learning of Cohorts (also known as FLoC), is “almost as effective as a cookie-based approach.” FLoC uses machine learning algorithms that run on your device to cluster users into interest-based groups based on behaviors such as browsing history. We are currently preparing to have other ad tech companies experiment with some of their suggestions.

Google’s rivals and other participants in the advertising ecosystem are closely and often scrutinizing Google’s movements. In the UK, a complaint from an advertising industry group that the country’s competition regulators claim that Google’s decision to remove third-party cookies from Chrome and replace it with privacy sandbox technology will limit competition in the digital advertising market. I’m investigating. Other companies are adding feedback and discussing their own suggestions for cookie alternatives in a subcommittee of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C, a leading web standards group).

Insider spoke with Justin Schuh, Director of Security and Privacy Engineering at Google Chrome, which is leading the privacy sandbox initiative. Schuh says how Chrome is trying to mitigate the advertising industry’s concerns about cookie replacement, the ambition that other browsers and platforms will adopt solutions like the privacy sandbox, and how Chrome will give users more access to their data. We talked about how we think about how to get finer control.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Insider: Did you set the minimum level baseline for a particular proposal’s industry consensus before going ahead and incorporating it into Chrome?

Justin Schuh: That really comes down to discussions within the W3C. It comes down to feedback from other partners. It comes down to a reasonable decision about what can be implemented.

The web is a very complex place and there are many different players, so I’m not sure if “consensus” is the right word. It really comes down to what seems to be in the greatest interests of the entire community.

Insider: For example, suppose one of the W3C groups has 80% of the participants and says, “This is terrible!” But Chrome thought it was the right thing, but would it still deploy?

Schuh: 80% of the people who attend the W3C aren’t really representative samples, so I don’t know how to answer them. The different groups that appear on the W3C represent companies of different sizes, different footprint players, and more.

These are difficult calls to make and therefore cannot be distilled into simple numbers.

Insiders: For many of those players, whether intentional or unintentional, the current proposal seems to diminish everyone’s ability, but Google is on par with today’s when it comes to advertiser-personalized targeting and measurement. Claims to provide things. How do you counter it?

Schuh: These proposals come with significant changes. We are trying to build a basic web privacy model with a much stronger guarantee of privacy than before.

I’ve never worked in advertising, so I can’t speak from an advertising perspective. From a Chrome perspective, one of our biggest goals here was to ensure a reasonably equal competition.

I understand my concerns as people are trying to wrap their heads in various details. Frankly, some details haven’t been entered yet, so in the worst case you can fill in the blanks.

I think it alleviates many of these fears as we have time to roll out these various experiments over the next few months and try them out to measure performance.

So do they meet the privacy guarantees we need? Also, does the part of the web supported by the ad provide sufficient performance to continue as a healthy component of the web?

Insider: Currently in Chrome, users can log in. Google’s advertising department can help advertisers connect their data to their own list of email addresses, such as clean rooms. [with your] Advertising data hub [product] From a privacy-focused perspective. Will the new version of Chrome in 2022 continue to allow logged-in users to sync and use personalized ads after cookies are disabled and privacy solutions become standard? Are you planning to change your synchronization policy?

Schuh: I understand what you’re saying about how to write a privacy policy today. You need to get a reply from someone on the advertising side.

The privacy policy is written in the broadest sense, and what the privacy policy says is not meant to be “this is what you do” or “this is what you can do”. That part is out of my scope.

[After the interview, a Google spokesperson emailed the following statement: “Chrome Sync data is gated with a strict access policy. Google Ads have no access to user data from Chrome Sync for use on serving display ads.”]

Insider: How are Chrome changes like FLoC introduced into the wider Chromium codebase? For example, will Chrome changes be deployed at the same time as Microsoft Edge?

Schuh: I can’t decide on Edge or other Chromium-based browser products, but I built everything with the concept of open standards, open source implementations.

Our hope is that everyone gets this because we believe it provides a much more robust baseline of privacy on the web while maintaining monetization. Yes, we absolutely want Edge to get it. I would like to make it available in all other Chromium-based browsers.

Insider: Is there a timeline to bring technologies like privacy sandboxes to Android apps?

Schuh: No. If it makes sense, I think you’re building a system that you can use outside of the Web. But because we are not using Android, we are not making their decision for them.

We are building a system that feels open and scalable and can provide the right performance standards and the right privacy guarantees. So if another platform chooses to adopt it, that’s great.

Insider: Do you have a timeline or plan to bring something like FLoC to Google’s own products? Search with YouTube?

Schuh: I don’t know about plans for first-party advertising. We are building a system that aims to rely on it for all third-party advertising. All Google third-party ads need to rely on it.

Just like how different companies have asked questions [to] What does this look like when integrated? [and provided] Feedback, other parts of Google, contacted us as well, asked the same kind of questions and provided the same kind of feedback.

Insider: If I’m right, have some of the recent discussions focused on user control?

Schuh: Of course, there is still space for user control with the help of the ads themselves.

If the advertiser isn’t tracking the user and isn’t profiling because the state is in the browser, the perspective on what the browser is showing isn’t the same as the model the advertiser used, so there are different types of You need control.

Add new types of controls, such as FLoC membership, to your browser. We are in an iterative design phase, so we have nothing to share today. We need to provide user control for such things, but proposing the kind of system we are proposing only changes the source of truth and the exact nature of the truth.

