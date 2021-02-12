Innovation Summit is fully virtualized and free to enter • St Pete Catalyst





The Synapse Summit, an annual networking and educational event for Florida’s innovation and technology community, fills the Amalie Arena, usually in downtown Tampa, and is complete with the 2021 edition scheduled for March 8-11. It is virtualized and offers a free general admission ticket.

Brian Kornfeld, president of Synapse Florida, spoke with Catalyst and said it was an easy decision to change the business model of the event.

We know that there are many barriers and the cost is really difficult for many people now, he said. We know that many people are struggling, and we don’t want to be the reason people can’t join this, they can’t join the community, they can’t access this content. Therefore, the general admission fee will be zero. We have great sponsorship support and people who really believe in our mission and what we are doing and they understand its purpose.

Synapse Florida is a non-profit organization, but Kornfeld, which founded the organization in 2018 just a few years ago, considers it a startup like any other company, so it’s a tough decision, lack of support and connectivity in the pandemic. I equate it with an entrepreneur facing. That’s why Synapse Florida hosted a summit this year hosted by Shark Tank star Damond John, founder and CEO of clothing brand FUBU, an online matchmaking service that facilitates virtual connectivity.

He said he had signed a contract with a software company that uses artificial intelligence to create networking and referrals. Then, to continue, I’m interested in blockchain, investing in blockchain, hiring blockchain, “Hey, you should meet this person, you should meet this person I would say. The available meeting times are:

The matchmaking service, known as Synapse Connect, launches weeks before the summit, allowing participants to plan to maximize the benefits of attending. It also meant mitigating the blow of not being able to meet in person.

That’s what we learned from other conferences, Cornfeld said. We knew this was a missing part of the puzzle where we couldn’t walk around the arena and get its introduction. You can’t hit someone you haven’t seen in two years. Now you can find a way to digitize it and pop up the name.

Synapse Connect is available to participants who pay $ 49 for general admission tickets and tickets, and participants who pay $ 129 for VIP admission.

According to Cornfeld, each of these tiers has other benefits, but if you want to attend and watch one or two sessions, be sure to get a free ticket. It’s for you. I want as many people as possible. We encourage people to do two things: sign up and show up. Obtaining and not using a free ticket does not help you try to join at least one session.

About 300 companies will attend the Synapse Summit, and according to Cornfeld, the event will attract 8,000 participants. The impressive lineup of presenters should prove attractive. In addition to John, speakers include Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, True Reeve CEO Kim Rivers, Tampa Bay Lightning Owner, Jeff Vinick, A-LIGN CEO Scott Price, and Florida Fanders Money. Includes Jing Partner, Tom Wallace, CEO of Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin, and Senior Vice of Orlando Magic. President Jeriola and John Couris, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tampa General Hospital.

According to Cornfeld, he is very excited about Damond. He is best known for Shark Tank, but when he actually reads and researches about him, he overcomes dyslexia and does what he did. He did his first job at the age of 10. He is enthusiastic about branding and such branding guru, and what he did to build FUBU from scratch is a great story. “

