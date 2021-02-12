IKEA announces huge lineup of gaming furniture, including large wooden hands





IKEA has been working on a line of gaming furniture for years and it’s finally ready. Swedish furniture giant has announced a range of games developed in partnership with the Republic of Gamers. It contains everything you need to decorate your gaming room, and in some cases even more esoteric items.

In a statement, IKEA said entering the game is a “natural step” for the company as more people are enjoying the game. IKEA acknowledged its lack of gaming knowledge and experience and said it had found a good partner under the Asus Republic of Gamers brand to help the company behind the $ 1 hot dog design furniture. I did.

gallery

“Combine the strengths of these two worlds to create relevant, functional, beautiful, affordable products and complete gaming solutions that make it easy for anyone to create the setup and home they need. By doing so, it’s a collaboration aimed at democratizing the gaming experience, “said IKEA.

IKEA’s line of gaming furniture and accessories includes product categories for main players, outdoor players, match games, group games, play games and LNES players, especially for PC gamers.

The IKEA game line includes over 30 products, including accessories such as desks, chairs, and large wooden hands for holding headsets. I think the product line also includes a cup holder that attaches to your desk and a special pillow with pockets that you can put your hands in to keep warm. Some items, such as ring lights, appear to be targeted at streamers.

“Although the needs of billions of gamers around the world are very diverse, existing offers are fairly technical and are perceived as masculine designs, even though about 46% of gamers are women. Often, IKEA’s Ewa Rychert said. “I believe there’s a lot to do to democratize the gaming experience. Now we’re taking the first step in our gaming journey and wanting to reflect people’s personalities and tastes. We do that by presenting high-performance gaming products at a price and a complete solution. “

This product line was launched in China at the end of January. It will go on sale in Japan in May 2021 and then worldwide in October 2021.

