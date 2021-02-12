Changing dynamics in the digital age





Our time is an era of exciting technological change. The era of smart machines promises a richer future for everyone. But to fulfill that promise, we need smarter policies. As technology reshapes the market, policies need to be more sensitive to change in order to capture the potential benefits of productivity and economic growth and address increasing inequality. And change will only intensify at a pace where artificial intelligence and other new advances will further drive digital transformation and accelerate in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As technology changes the dynamics of the market, policies must ensure that the market remains inclusive and supports wide access to new opportunities for businesses and workers. Areas such as competition policy, innovation ecosystems, digital infrastructure development, worker skills and skills development, and social protection regimes require new thinking and policy adaptation. Stronger and more comprehensive economic growth can be achieved by promoting the widespread dissemination of new technologies among companies and building complementary capabilities to the workforce.

Large-scale economic reforms are inevitably politically complex. Today, deeper political divisions are on the agenda. However, political support appears to be built in some key areas of reform, such as the efforts of tech giants to control the market and the introduction of appropriate regulatory frameworks to manage data. The crisis can change the political setting of reform. The fault lines exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic may catalyze actions to address growing economic disparities. Reforms are often paralyzed by trivial debates about the conflict between promoting economic growth and reducing inequality. But, reassuringly, the policy is increasingly informed by findings that show that this is a false dichotomy. The growth and inclusion agendas are the same in realizing great new technology possibilities.

Download the entire working paper

