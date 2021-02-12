Year of Innovation: How Publishers Plan for 2021





2021 is becoming a year of investment for everyone in digital marketing. We look forward to more and more ecosystem-wide efforts to build a long-term and sustainable foundation for the growth of all businesses over the next decade. ..

At Criteo, we know that much of the basic work comes from deep collaboration across the direct ecosystem of marketers and publishers. Criteo celebrated this crucial year by talking to five industry leaders to find out how these investments are shaped by top media owners and their partners.

Steve Mommy, Senior Vice President of Digital Advertising Revenue and Technology, AccuWeather Paul Bannister, Chief Strategy Officer, CafeMedia Rick Welch, VP, Programmatic Advertising Officer, Flipboard Kurt Donnell, President and CEO, Freestar Nola Solomon, Vice President, AdSmart Programmatic, Advanced Advertising Products and Strategies, NBC Universal

This is what they had to say about some important topics:

Uncertainty spurs innovation

As history shows, uncertainty often leads to opportunities. For many partners, 2021 can be very exciting. Whether you’re a traditional web publisher, app-centric, or service provider, your ultimate goal is the same.

According to Nola Solomon, vice president of advanced advertising products and strategy at AdSmart Programmatic, NBCUniversal has the potential to bring significant opportunities and transformations from an uncertain era, which has been proven in the past year. From data strategy to collaboration to commercial innovation, there are many key areas that will change the game across the industry. We are most excited to work with a wider range of industries on how to create solutions for these occasions and enter the new decade of blending the best linear and digital offerings.

Paul Banister, Chief Strategy Officer of Cafe Media, says digital advertising is being rebuilt from scratch, a once-in-a-generation opportunity. The ability to actually rethink how the industry operates and create a better environment for users, publishers and advertisers is something we must take advantage of.

Meanwhile, Rick Welch, Flipboard’s Vice President of Programmatic Advertising, believes education is important. Our main daily challenge as a mobile-first company is market education to help buyers understand the value of this channel. Not only do you understand how to buy this type of inventory. We are excited that money follows more proportionally to spending habits.

Major initiatives in 2021

For many, the need to find practical and valuable data and future online identity solutions comes to mind. But every business has two muscles that are flexibly working to stay ahead of the year, one is adaptability and the other is achieving their goals.

According to Kurt Donnell, President and CEO of Freestar, this is a great opportunity for publishers to build more meaningful relationships with their users. Most publishers have traditionally struggled to explain to users the value exchange of content ads. By providing information to users more proactively, the exchange of value becomes clearer and users are more likely to share information.

Solomon took this a step further, saying that her company has undergone a major and accelerated transformation for quite some time, not to mention the past year. As you know, consumers are looking for the content they crave, regardless of platform, time, or media. From a technology perspective, traditional media companies need to embrace these changes and transform into media technology companies that leverage self-certified data and privacy-friendly partnerships that benefit all aspects of the advertising ecosystem. Means

Steve Mummey, Senior Vice President of Digital Advertising Revenue and Technology at AccuWeather, reiterated the value of collaboration for the New Year. He said it would be important for the advertising team to work together to establish deeper connections with the product, content and marketing teams. The ability to segment users into meaningful cohorts for advertising purposes should continue to create surprisingly useful products and experiences, knowing that they can be: [drive] Maximum share of advertising revenue.

According to Banister, these are both sides of the same coin. In the future, the web will be split into anonymous and authenticated users. In this paradigm, authenticated users and cohorts are beneficial in their own right, but they help educate publishers about the value of anonymous users. Conversely, publisher first-party data can help you not only learn about anonymous users, but also gain deeper insights into authenticated traffic. This is a symbiotic relationship between identity and publisher data, and publishers need to balance their approaches.

Maintaining user trust when privacy is a key topic is ultimately one of the most important issues publishers need to address. According to Welch, we’re all looking at ways to collect more data and create identity solutions, so it’s even more important to handle privacy and trust properly.

Shift of alternative targeting solutions

Many companies prefer to implement fast-following strategies when new technological opportunities arise, but this year they are enthusiastic about change and have a great deal of enthusiasm for learning from experimentation.

According to Mommy, this is one of the areas where publishers have a real say in the future of digital advertising. We have the purpose and power to rethink content creation for an experience that is suitable for both consumers and advertisers, not just one or the other.

It’s a remarkable time for all players in the industry, from advertisers to advertising technology to publishers, to unite for the first time to tackle industry issues. Publishers are committed to conversation as much as possible and test as many potential solutions as possible in early 2021 to find the best solution for individual publishers, including content targets, third-party solutions, and first-party data. You need to decide. ..

Overall, there is a great deal of optimism throughout the digital advertising community. From advertisers to advertising technology to publishers, the industry is ready and ready to tackle new opportunities. For example, Criteo has adopted industry collaboration and recently worked with The Trade Desk to drive the adoption of Unified ID 2.0 and build an open source, unified advertising ID for one-on-one advertising. I am. This will provide single sign-on functionality and co-develop a UID 2.0 transparency portal with The Trade Desk. This gives consumers control over an unprecedented advertising experience.

In 2021, publishers are in a unique position to influence the evolutionary process of identity, consumer relationships and industry collaboration. We expect and expect the pendulum of control to continue to rock the path of publishers.

