The iPhone app you’ve used more than ever in the past year – BGR





My smartphone is the iPhone XR and I’ve been attracted to some new apps over the last year or so that have become more reliable than others, especially due to the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. These apps include everything from Flipboard to HBO Max, from those that currently have my favorite TV series to the Starbucks and Target iPhone apps. Read some additional iPhone app recommendations that are especially suitable for the COVID-19 era.

Already this morning, I used the Starbucks app for regular caffeine injections and bought a new book by New York Times reporter Nicole Pear Rohto. I used Flipboard to download the latest episode of my favorite TV show, the sublime and fantastic Italian crime drama Gomorrah, to the iPhone XR.

The last app I’ve done through the HBO Max app is one of the iPhone apps that I’ve felt more dependent on than ever in the past year. Need to remind you why? In retrospect, I’m not sure if the coronavirus pandemic encouraged me to spend more time on these apps than any other way, or if the pandemic pushed me in the direction I was already in. .. But my iPhone’s reliance on the Wallet app is definitely one of the pandemic-inspired ones. To the big fans of the past year who keep digital Apple Cards here (I didn’t even get a physical version of Apple’s relatively new credit card) and use the iPhone to give up cash altogether became. While accumulating cash back on the way, purchase like groceries at Target. Please continue reading below. Because I’ll give you a brief overview along these same lines of some other iPhone apps that I couldn’t imagine living without now.

The following apps are in no particular order. We’ll post a link to the app on Apple’s App Store so you can check it yourself if needed. here we go:

Duolingo: As most of us are convinced, one of the things I can’t wait for is to travel again when the world returns to normal. I use this app to brush up my high school and college Spanish. (Advanced tip: Make sure notifications for this notification are turned on. It’s pretty relentless to ping to practice regularly. If you don’t turn on notifications, you’ll get notifications. I tend to turn it on. My practice session slides.)

HBO Max: Literally, I’ve been waiting for years for the third season of my favorite TV show, the US premiere of Gomorra mentioned above. Perhaps the Italian city of Naples is basically closed every time a new episode of this series is broadcast domestically. That may or may not be true, but for those unfamiliar with it, the show can basically be thought of as the Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and Wire all mashed together. That’s great, and this NYT article (“Gomora” is back.

Apple’s Books app: I’m reading more than ever during a pandemic. This is a great way to slow down your mind and stop sticking to world news and all the other crazy things right now. One of my favorites that I have read or reread over the past year is John Le Carré’s The Spy Who Came Back from the Cold Country.

MDLIVE: This is my telemedicine app. You can see a doctor 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Most of us are convinced that given everything that is happening now, we are more anxious about going to the doctor now. Therefore, telemedicine options for minors undoubtedly offer amazing conveniences that are only trusted by more people over time. You do not endanger yourself by being in public or around other sick people. The doctor on the other side of the app can quickly send a prescription to the pharmacy and spend the rest of the day in the meantime.

Target App: Again, due to the pandemic, I changed the target execution I do. Instead of exploring the store to buy groceries, I take advantage of the free drive-up options that the store app allows. Load the virtual grocery cart into the app, make a payment, and then drive to the desired store location. It’s ideal for contactless payments where employees take their purchases and load them into the trunk or backseat. COVID-19 era.

Flipboard: As mentioned earlier, this is a great way to keep up with news and topics of interest without having to deal with all the frustrating aspects of social media. I used it especially to keep track of streaming TV news and looked at which new shows were coming out where.

Finally, the Starbucks app: relies on this for essentially the same reasons as the target app above. For a contactless experience, some steps in the drink purchasing process have been removed. I order from the app and drive to my favorite local Starbucks near my apartment. Orders are waiting for me in the store’s takeaway area. I’m only in a few seconds and the app also allows you to accumulate rewards.

