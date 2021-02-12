University of Michigan, Google and Mayonnaise Bring Rochester a “Breakthrough” Educational Effort





Minneapolis, Minnesota-The University of Minnesota says it has partnered with Google to offer a “unique” health science education program in Rochester.

The board approved the NXTGENMED program on Friday. It is designed to match Mayo Clinic mentors and students, shortening the traditional four-year degree by almost two years.

“The world of healthcare is dynamic and exciting. We need new and creative ways to educate and prepare the next generation of leaders,” said Joan Gabel, President of the University of Michigan. “It’s as challenging as the times we’re facing, but it also offers a rare opportunity to try something entirely new. The NXT GEN MED is accessible, innovative and affordable on the Rochester campus. Deliver education instantly in real-world applications. We’re excited to work with Google on this first partnership and look forward to welcoming our first student cohort next year. “

According to university officials, NXT GEN MED will start in the summer of 2022. Students will take a two-year year-round course according to a schedule of engaging in applied experiences, followed by the final semester in the third summer of the cohort. The University of Michigan states that accelerating the timeline will help reduce student debt and meet the key needs of the US economy. By 2029, the US Department of Labor Statistics predicts that the country will add about 2.4 million new healthcare jobs compared to the last decade. This is a job that requires qualified candidates.

“We are very proud of our unique strengths, such as diversity, focus on applicable learning, innovative faculty, and geographic location in a world-class healthcare environment. We will create our place in the world that is uniquely suited to our partnership, “says Lori Carrell, Principal of Rochester, University of Minnesota. “The combination of UMR-driven, Google-backed, and Mayo Clinic-led powers will graduate the leaders and professionals needed to solve the most pressing health challenges.”

The NXT GEN MED class integrates face-to-face and remote delivery with Google Cloud technology to assist UMR faculty with inverted, active instruction and experience elements such as virtual reality. This program utilizes Student Success Services on Google Cloud. It’s a set of tools aimed at driving student success with personalized assistants, real-time insights, and advanced collaboration tools.

“We are a long-term partner with UMR and we are proud to support this effort,” said Cathy Fraser, Chief Human Resources Officer at Mayo Clinic. “Our future workforce consists of graduates of such an innovative education program.”

Planning for NXT GEN MED SUMMER QUEST has started. This is a learning immersion experience for high school students in the summer of 2021. These sessions will be used to recruit a cohort of 50 student pilots in the summer of 2022.

“This initiative recognized the unique and compelling benefits Minnesota had in Rochester’s Mayo Clinic anchor presence,” says Patrick Sheave, executive director of the Destination Medical Center. “It is appropriate for the University of Minnesota, Rochester, to work with Google and the Mayo Clinic to further promote its initiative with this innovative and accelerated degree that will help further drive the healthcare industry in Minnesota.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos