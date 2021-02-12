Under Armor eliminates rubber outsole with new cushioning technology for running, Stephen Curry





Under Armor has eliminated the rubber outsole by creating a new flow cushion system … [+] Handles pavement pounding.

Under armor

The moment NBA star Stephen Curry felt the slippery nature of Under Armor’s new flow cushion material, he wanted it in his signature sneaker line. So even if Under Armor unveiled the UA Flow Velociti Wind, it’s a running shoe with an all-in-one cushion and outsole design that eliminates the rubber outsole and combines it with new patented upper technology. A variety of new flow materials in basketball curry flow 8.

Tom Luedecke, creative director of footwear innovation at Under Armours, states that the empty goal is what Flow is today. We still call it a unicorn form because it boldly asked to do everything it does.

Foam that touches the ground isn’t entirely new, but it’s usually stiff, durable, and traction that rubber can’t stand. These were compromises that Under Armor didn’t want to make with Flow. Using a brand partnership with Dow, a chemist who is the same group behind UA’s HOVR cushioning technology, the two companies have worked together, thanks to a new acquisition on the Dow side and additives and mixtures from Under Armor. Developed the flow, removed the excess underfoot and created what the brand calls a durable, comfortable and non-slip material. According to Luedecke, a lucky breakthrough came when the Dows team merged with new partners on the chemistry side and combined their capabilities with Under Armor engineers.

The new Under Armor Velociti Wind running shoes showcase flow cushions … [+] Outsole.

Under armor

Doug Smiley, senior product line manager for Under Armor’s high-performance run shoes, wants to feel the wind behind every stride when talking to runners. The essence of a great running experience is numbness. The flow brings you closer to the ground and eliminates non-essential things.

The new ground contact foam creates an opportunity to remove clunky lamination and stiffness, allowing the shoe to move with the movement of the foot. The foot determines what the shoe needs to do. The idea is that it doesn’t get in the way. According to Under Armors mechanical and wear test data, the flow is provided as a temperature-stable cushion, providing a responsive ride with traction equal to or better than rubber.

Flow material started as a lightweight racing shoe. However, a Portland, Oregon-based brand UA engineer experimented with hardwood materials in a biomechanics lab and found exceptional grip. Luedecke remembered sprinting through a hardwood center coat in a tight circle and realized that the material could exceed the racing flat. When the team met Curry in 2019, they showed him an early iteration of the flow. Stephen said he wanted this for his next pair of shoes, Rudekke said. We worked as quickly as possible to ensure that this experience was delivered as soon as possible.

According to Curry, Flow provides innovation that allows you to do whatever you want.

Flow technology breakout for Under Armor and new upper design.

Under armor

Without rubber, the designer would rethink the traction pattern, discard the herringbone, and use a unique process with digital mapping to create basketball and running flow-specific traction and the sides of the shoe cushion. Needed to expand.

For the UA Flow Velociti Wind, Flow is paired with a new patented Warp upper with a 3mm thick nylon and polyester blend band. Lightweight upper with breathable material between the bands is extremely flexible and breathable, but provides enough lockdown to keep the wearer on the flow footbed from heel strike to toe. I have. Using biomechanical tests, Under Armor wanted to make sure that the foot was held from the heel pocket to the push-off phase of the run, all with minimal design.

They’re like a small seatbelt in the upper that pulls you down, says Luedecke, adding warp will provide the next big upper technology across the sport category. How the tapes are arranged, they get out of the way, collapse when not in use, and are tense at certain points.

The UA Flow Velociti Wind, launched globally on March 3, represents a brand new pillar. Smiley says he expects to run different versions of the upper in late 2021 and continue the material opportunity in 2022. The brand expects basketball to make a big leap next year or two using flow technology.

Aesthetically, Under Armor used colors and gradients to accentuate the design line at the top of the warp while emphasizing the look at the bottom of the flow. Smiley says we don’t want to hide technology. Announcing two new technologies. We want to amplify that experience.

